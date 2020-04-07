Get Rec'd: Nine sci-fi and fantasy novels to read this April

The world has changed fundamentally (and perhaps irrevocably) since the last time I wrote one of these posts. Most of us in the U.S. are on lockdown (and if you don’t have a stay-at-home order, I hope you're doing so anyways if you aren't an essential worker). I have a young child at home, so my focus has been on taking care of him and maintaining my mental health in the small moments in-between.

Some people are losing themselves in stories right now. Others can't concentrate on the written word. If you need stories to escape, though, I hope you find some solace (and some great recommendations!) on this list.