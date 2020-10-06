Get Rec'd: Six books full of magic and mayhem for October

If I could have one thing this October, other than the books on this list, it would be for candy corns to have their redemption. Look, 2020 is the thing of nightmares, and somehow we’re still here and thriving (sort of). With Halloween season comes the unseasonable rampage toward a sweet treat that is just minding its own business.

But enough about candy corn rights. This October I woke up to a full moon, my spirits lifted by the promise of magic, mayhem, and more, encouraged by this month’s releases. Faustian bargains, epic fantasy, islands for those in despair, WITCHES. What’s on your TBR this month?