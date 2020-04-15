Get Rec'd: Six YA SFF novels to pick up in April

When the world becomes too much (and the world definitely is too much right now), I really enjoy retreating into the world of young adult science fiction and fantasy. It's like a respite for my brain; not only does it transport me to somewhere entirely new, but it also allows me to focus on different issues than the ones I'm facing.

If you're craving an escape to another world, why not check out one (or all!) of these excellent young adult sci-fi and fantasy novels coming out in April?