Gina Carano’s Cara Dune action figure dropped from Hasbro’s Mandalorian toy plans

With all things related to The Mandalorian selling faster than a lightspeed jump, the public firing of Cara Dune actor Gina Carano has left toymaker Hasbro with a big choice: whether or not to keep Carano’s likeness as part of its future plans for the Disney+ series’ toy collection.

With Carano’s mercenary character all but certain to be missing from the smash Star Wars series’ upcoming third season, Hasbro has broken the silence surrounding whether Dune will also continue to be a store-shelf collectible. The toymaker has reportedly decided against rolling out more Cara Dune action figures when the current supply — including already-placed orders for the ex-Rebel shock trooper — runs out.

Credit: Hasbro

In a statement Tuesday, the company said it has “no current plans” to make more Cara Dune figures fashioned from Carano's portrayal of the character. Hasbro's current lineup of action figures from The Mandalorian includes the 6'' Black Series Credit Collection Cara Dune figure, as well as the more retro 3.75'' figure from the Vintage Collection's Carbonized Collection.

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans. Hasbro has completed development of all season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more,” Hasbro’s SVP of global communications Julie Duffy said in a statement (via Deadline). “We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders.”

Credit: Hasbro

Carano, who recently said that she learned of her firing by seeing the news on social media, was relieved of acting duties on the series by Disney in the wake of a social media controversy that bubbled over last week. After appearing through the show’s first two seasons alongside lead actor Pedro Pascal, Carano was let go, with Disney citing the actor’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” — which the company described as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

As toy timing goes, leaving Cara Dune out of The Mandalorian’s action figure plans at least falls just as the series itself is expected to go quiet for the near future. Deadline noted that some franchise insiders believe Star Wars fans aren’t likely to see “a lot of Season 2 Mandalorian action figures since the series isn’t coming back for a while.”

Bounty hunting spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, coming this fall, is the next Star Wars series on the Disney+ scheduling calendar, and is set to arrive before The Mandalorian returns for its third season.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Hasbro for comment.