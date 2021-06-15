The library is not what it seems in new trailer for Netflix's 'Gunpower Milkshake' with Karen Gillan, Lena Headey

Last month, the first trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake arrived to make us hungry for both action movies and ice cream. Now, with just weeks to go until its Netflix debut, a second look at the star-packed assassin thriller is here to remind us that this is going to be one of the movies to watch this summer.

In case you missed the first trailer drop, let's recap the premise: The film follows Sam (Karen Gillan), an expert assassin who's been raised to be the best after she was abandoned at age 12 to be brought up by a criminal organization known only as "The Firm." It's Sam's job to take on the kind of problems no one else at The Firm can solve, but when her latest assignment reveals the kidnapping of eight-year-old Emily (Chloe Coleman), The Firm's greatest asset becomes a liability.

Sam goes rogue to save Emily, putting her in the crosshairs of every other assassin at The Firm's disposal. Fortunately for both the assassin and the innocent girl, Sam's got her long-lost mother Scarlet (Lena Headey) and a group of pistol-packing bookworms known as The Librarians (Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh) in her corner.

The first trailer laid a lot of this plot out last month, so the new round of footage leaves out a few key details in favor of showcasing a bit more of the action. As you can see in the trailer below, Gunpowder Milkshake's got everything from the neon-tinged beatdowns of the John Wick universe to the sophisticated surroundings of Kingsman, with a whole lot of female action star power added to wash it all down.

Check it out below:

Video of Gunpowder Milkshake | Karen Gillan &amp; Lena Headey | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), who co-wrote the film alongside Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake feels like the kind of action film that could become an obsession over the course of the summer, particularly since its streaming release means we'll be able to watch it as many times as we want.

Gunpowder Milkshake hits select theaters and Netflix July 14.