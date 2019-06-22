Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta and this week's Gamegrrl news

We’re into the summer now. The Summer solstice has passed, and our thoughts are turning to sunburn, not leaving out the potato salad at picnics and trying to keep from being stung by a wasp. We think it's a far better idea to stay inside and check out some new game trailers and news. It's to preserve your health, of course.

Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending June 22, 2019.

Video of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite | Launch Trailer

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the Niantic/WB Games offering in the same vein as Pokémon Go (also from Niantic) has launched. In fact, it popped up a day early for some players. The augmented reality game allows you to become a witch or wizard who is off trying to contain a mysterious “Calamity’; a phenomenon that sees iconic beasts, magical artifacts and wizarding world characters appearing in the Muggle world. This will involve casting spells, brewing potions, using Portkeys and so much more.” Those Portkeys are going to get you out walking again, so make sure you use sunscreen.

Video of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Story Trailer

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s beta is getting close! The official Twitter account for the game tweeted that PS Plus members get to play from June 21-23, and all other PS4 players from June 28-30. The game will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for PC later in the winter.

“Picking up from the end of the storyline in Monster Hunter: World, Iceborne has players joining forces with the Research Commission once again to explore the undiscovered new land of Hoarfrost Reach, which will be the largest map in the game. Following an unusual sighting of Legiana from the Ancient Forest, the team journeys across the waters to a new locale with a frigid climate covered in snow and ice. As pioneers, the group soon sets up a new base camp in Hoarfrost Reach called Seliana, which serves as a warm haven with resources to prepare them for the challenging quests that await.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will introduce new monsters as well as returning series favorites. Tigrex, a frenetic creature familiar to fans of past Monster Hunter titles, joins Iceborne with its powerful roar and unpredictable moves sure to keep hunters on their toes. Shrieking Legiana, a newly discovered extreme variant of Legiana from Monster Hunter: World, is covered in a white frost which it uses to freeze the air around it and ferociously attack hunters."

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat League Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat League launched this week. "Starting June 18 you will compete against other online combatants, and fight your way from apprentice to Elder God in the Season of Blood. The Kombat League is a four-week-long seasonal ranked mode where you gain points winning ranked sets against competitors of your skill level. Each ranked set is a ‘win 2 out of 3’ format.”

Video of Welcome to Dr. Mario World

The upcoming game Dr. Mario World is launching for iOS and Android devices on July 10, and players can pre-register to be notified first about it. You can check out the Dr. Mario World trailer in the player below showing details like capsule and virus-matching gameplay and more.

"In the game, meddlesome viruses have the world in a panic, and Dr. Mario and friends are tasked with eliminating them by matching capsules with viruses of the same color. Players should keep calm, take their time and plan their approach carefully, as each puzzling combination of viruses in each stage must be cleared using a limited number of capsules.

"Luckily, Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call: A full office of doctors, including Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, Dr. Toad and many others, will be available to help players overcome the pesky viruses through various virus-busting skills. Over 200 stages across many different worlds will be available at launch, with new doctors, stages and worlds continuing to be added on a regular basis after launch."

Video of Jurassic World Evolution: Claire&#039;s Sanctuary Launch Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution: Clarie’s Sanctuary got a trailer this week from Frontier Developments, which is a premium downloadable content pack for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, available now.

“Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary sees Bryce Dallas Howard return to the role of Claire Dearing – former Jurassic World Park Operations Manager, now a prominent campaigner and advocate for dinosaur wellbeing – in a new standalone campaign. Players will return to Isla Nublar in a race against time to rescue the island’s remaining dinosaur inhabitants from the eruption of Mt. Sibo and relocate them to Sanctuary Island, where players will be tasked with building them a new home under guidance from Claire Dearing.

“Alongside the new campaign, Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary introduces all-new structures, features and three new dinosaurs to Jurassic World Evolution – the Albertosaurus, Euoplocephalus and Ouranosaurus – bringing new challenges to players’ islands. New paleobotany features and a new Greenhouse facility let players research and develop extinct plant species for their dinosaurs’ feeders, and a new off-road truck ride tour for park visitors can be dispatched from its own new building.”

Credit: Rockstar Games

Finally, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online revealed a new location in the game’s Los Santos. The Diamond Casino & Resort. You can check out the pic above.

“While sitting in bottlenecked traffic on the LS Freeway, you may have noticed a new construction project taking shape at a small building nestled between Vinewood Hills and the scenic backdrop of the Tataviam Mountains. Don’t let the recent removal of that faded “OPENING SOON” sign dissuade you, The Diamond Casino & Resort – a brand-new luxury destination and the largest mass entertainment complex of its kind in Southern San Andreas – will open its doors later this summer.

“With something for everyone, The Diamond Casino & Resort will feature lavish amenities, exclusive shopping, first-class entertainment and state-of-the-art gaming facilities.

“Whether you’re having a night on the town with friends or a seeking a brief solitary escape, The Diamond Casino & Resort is open to one and all. Come experience the tasteful luxury that the Diamond has to offer including best-in-class concierge, valet parking, the exhilaration of spinning the Lucky Wheel for a chance at life-changing prizes, a finely curated selection of spirits at the bars and lounges, a range of sophisticated table games and much more.”

