The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan says delayed finale will be like a Walking Dead mini-movie

As the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down Hollywood productions, AMC came to realize that it would not be able to finish post-production on the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, which was supposed to air earlier this month.

Instead, the episode will now debut later in the year as a sort of undead special. Nevertheless, fans are itching to know what will become of Beta's plan to wipe out the Alexandria survivors (now taking refuge in a hospital building) with a literal horde of zombies.

“There has to be some sort of a resolution," Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the leather jacketed Negan, told Entertainment Weekly. "Whether that carries over to next season, I’ll leave that open, because who knows? But we know he’s coming to wipe everybody out with his zombie horde so hopefully we’ll see that come to a head at some point. There has to be some sort of battle. Greg Nicotero directed it, so it’s going to be a big massive episode for sure."

Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

While he doesn't exactly know when the finale (ominously titled "A Certain Doom") will finally arrive, Morgan is already hyping it up. The long-touted Rick Grimes film trilogy won't be ready for who knows how long, but audiences can treat the Season 10 closer as a big premiere.

"It will be cool having a one off, almost a Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess," Morgan said. "So we’re excited about that aspect of it.”

Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The actor went on to talk about the season's out-of-order shooting schedule that made it a little hard for him to keep track of the story. Still, he enjoyed seeing some redemption for the dude who brutally beat Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with Lucille all the way back in Season 7.

"It was a rough way to shoot as far as tracking what the hell was going on with each character," Morgan continued. "But it turned out great, and [showrunner Angela Kang] once again knocked the season out of the park. And I am particularly grateful for what she did with Negan and his arc, because it’s nice seeing another side of him, certainly."

In addition to delaying the Season 10 finale, AMC also postponed the premiere of its second Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond. The show, which is only set to span a limited two-season run, arrives later this year, although no set date has been announced yet.