WIRE Buzz: John Williams earns 25th Grammy for Galaxy’s Edge; Stephen Lang, Keith David join The Seventh Day; more

Soon after breaking his own record for Oscar nominations, legendary composer John Williams earned yet another Grammy — but not for a movie. The architect behind some of the most iconic soundtracks in all of genre (including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T., Jaws, and more) scored his latest accolade for an original suite composed for a theme park attraction.

Yes, Williams’ “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite” won him a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition last night. Williams’ original score isn’t just a best-of mashup of all his Star Wars motifs, but a new musical creation designed specifically for Galaxy’s Edge.

Listen to it below:

Video of John Williams - Star Wars: Galaxy&#039;s Edge Symphonic Suite (Audio Only)

Batuu would never have sounded the same. Williams, however, had his night end there. He was nominated in one other category (Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella), but failed to show up in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category, which saw its award go to Chernobyl’s Hildur Guðnadóttir. Guðnadóttir also scored Joker, for which she was nominated for an Oscar alongside Williams and his score for The Rise of Skywalker.

Next, writer/director Justin P. Lange’s sophomore effort — a horror feature for Fangoria — has added a few genre legends to its already spooky cast.

Deadline reports that The Seventh Day, Lange’s story of seasoned exorcist Father Peter (Guy Pearce) and a first-day-on-the-job priest (Vadhir Derbez) as they take on the supernatural, has added a slew of actors.

Stephen Lang, on a tear since his arresting turn in Don't Breathe, will play an archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of New Orleans, while Keith David (The Thing) plays Peter’s mentor, Father Louis. With David and Lang as the patriarchs of the church, it’s no wonder that the morality of the institution looks to come into conflict over the course of the film.

Rounding out the cast are Chris Galust (Fangoria’s upcoming Castle Freak remake), Robin Bartlett (If Looks Could Kill), and Brady Jenness (The Sinner). Galust will be a young version of Peter, while Bartlett will play a social worker and Jenness will play an allegedly possessed boy accused of a terrible crime.

While no release date for the project is yet announced, The Seventh Day begins production in Dallas and New Orleans next month.

Finally, the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake from Capcom is bringing with it a non-canonical addition that fans shouldn't worry about fitting into the already complicated undead lore.

IGN reports that Project Resistance, the 4v1 multiplayer mode packaged alongside the third entry's remake, simply doesn't fit into the story of Raccoon City and the Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano explained that the mode isn't really in the universe, but is an "online experience with connections to the RE Universe," like "familiar enemies and characters like Mastermind." However, the gameplay contains events that don't quite match up with how things actually went down in the story, making it "impossible to fit in the actual timeline." The link here is purely thematic, even for the most invested string-and-corkboard conspiracy theorist.

"You’ll remember that the Japanese subtitle for RE3 was Last Escape," Fabiano said. "Both of these titles have characters that are trying to escape somewhere or something, so thematically it made sense."

Resident Evil 3 and its non-canon multiplayer mode hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3.