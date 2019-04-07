Kit Harington dodges Game of Thrones spoiler questions from his own co-stars on SNL

A little more than a week before Game of Thrones returns for its final season, star Kit Harington took the stage at Saturday Night Live, and it’s not exactly surprising that he couldn’t escape spoilers. What was surprising was that much of the spoiler-hounding didn’t come from the SNL studio audience or cast, but from his own co-stars.

The Game of Thrones-themed comedy started the moment Harington walked out for his monologue, which began with an attempt to discuss moving on from the near-decade-long success of the show and get to the next phase of his career. That was interrupted by a “question” from a random audience member, who Harington quickly disposed of. Then things took a very Game of Thrones twist when the next hand to go up was that of his co-star Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen). From there, the cameos just kept coming, and if this sketch is to be believed it would seem Harington might have been the only person paying attention while Game of Thrones Season 8 was shooting.

Video of Kit Harington Monologue - SNL

Game of Thrones is too big to contain in just one segment, though, and another sketched aimed at the series arrived just minutes later. This time, instead of the cast poking fun at how much they’ve had to dodge spoiling things, it was SNL poking fun at HBO’s need to keep making money from Game of Thrones by spinning the franchise off into other shows.

We already know about one prequel series, but it turns out HBO has much, much more in store for fans of the franchise. Are you ready for a sizzling romantic drama about Jon Snow’s secret love affair with a White Walker? What about a sitcom following Samwell Tarly and Gilly as they try to live life as a family in King’s Landing? Or what about Paw Patrol-style animated series starring the direwolves, or a Law & Order spinoff starring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T as a pair of investigators trying to solve the most depraved crimes in Westeros? Well, this segment promises all of that and more.

Video of New HBO Shows - SNL

Look, SNL's point about HBO refusing to let Game of Thrones go by developing multiple spinoff shows that might keep us in Westeros for years to come is well taken. But be honest: You'd totally watch Cersei and the City, right?

Game of Thrones returns April 14. Hopefully some of these spinoff ideas will make it into development by the end of Season 8.

Video of Game Of Thrones&#039; Prince That Was Promised: Explained &amp; Answered | SYFY WIRE



