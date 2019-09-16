WIRE Buzz: Living With Yourself trailer clones Paul Rudd; Creepshow first reax; more

Remember that bonkers Netflix miniseries we told you about a few weeks ago where Paul Rudd gets cloned and then has to fight said clone for control of his life? Well, we now have a trailer for Living With Yourself, and it looks to be even more nuts than the initial description we got with the first look images.

Case in point: once Rudd's main character, Miles Elliot, is duplicated, he's buried in a shallow grave by the folks who cloned him, so his better half can take total control of Miles' everyday existence. This doesn't work out so well, as you might expect, and Miles, fresh out of the dirt, becomes locked in a battle for his wife (Aisling Bea), job, and very identity.

Watch the trailer below and enjoy the pitch perfect use of "Everybody Plays the Fool" by The Main Ingredient.

Video of Living With Yourself | Official Trailer | Netflix

Written by Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Living With Yourself is directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (the duo behind Little Miss Sunshine), and premieres on Netflix Friday, Oct. 18.

The embargo on reviews for the first episode of Greg Nicotero's reboot of Creepshow for Shudder has lifted, and reactions to the horror anthology are now coming online. Fortunately, it sounds like Nicotero & co. have been able to replicate the frightening magic first created in 1982 by writer Stephen King and and director George A. Romero, a veritable genre dream team.

"This new take uses the same effects as on screen text bubbles and transitions that look like panes in a comic to give that same feel as the film. And while these stories are fairly gory and violent, the material is firmly tongue in cheek and never takes itself too seriously," writes Alex Maldy of JoBlo. "Thankfully, Shudder embraced the nostalgia here and allowed the creative team to deliver something fun and pulpy. This Creepshow is fun and fills a void on the small screen that will make horror fans very happy."

Video of Creepshow (2019) - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

The two segments sent to the press were "Gray Matter" (based on the short story by King) and "The House of the Head" (penned by Bird Box author, Josh Malerman). One deals with a tainted beer that causes its drinker to mutate into a flesh-eating slug creature, while the other revolves around a little girl's dollhouse that comes alive via a haunted being living inside of it. And despite both segments not having finished effects or titles (per Maldy), that apparently didn't detract from them being enjoyable to watch.

"Creepshow is more than your average horror television series," says Mat Elfring of GameSpot. "It speaks in multitudes about horror in general. It's more than bloody, mutilated bodies and overly-adult situations. Horror, as a genre, can take many forms and is the most versatile of any of the movie genres. While certain stories and styles within Creepshow may not appeal to everyone, Shudder's new series is a love letter to horror as a whole. This first episode offers up one extremely strong story and another that falls flat. Not everything we'll see on this series will be a home run, much like every other anthology series, but the opening episode of Creepshow is exceptionally promising."

Creepshow premieres on Shudder Thursday, Sep. 26. The anthology will feature appearances from Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, Dana Gould, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, DJ Qualls, Big Boi, and Kid Cudi.

In a new video from Amazon, TV creator Rafe Judkins announced that The Wheel of Time series has finally kicked off principal photography today. Sadly, today also marks the 12th anniversary of Robert Jordan's passing in September of 2007. The celebrated fantasy author died in the middle of writing the last three Wheel of Time books, which had to be finished by Brandon Sanderson. Years later, and Jordan's beloved novels of epic world-building are getting the live-action adaptation they deserve.

Rosamund Pike is leading the cast as Moiraine. The rest of the cast is comprised of Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, and Barney Harris.

There's no word on when we'll see the first season of The Wheel of Time, but since the show just started shooting, it's probably safe to assume that it won't debut until 2020 at the very earliest.

It's also not the only sweeping fantasy series being shot by Amazon, which is also working on a big (BIG) budget prequel companion to J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.