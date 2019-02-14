Love Death and Robots: First trailer for David Fincher and Tim Miller Netflix anthology is absolutely nuts

Early last month, Netflix announced that the minds behind Se7en and the first Deadpool (aka David Fincher and Tim Miller) had teamed up for an animated anthology titled Love Death and Robots.

The descriptions of the 18 shorts were entirely crazy by themselves — "Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders, and Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell," per an earlier press release — but now we have the first trailer and it's a whole new ballgame.

Watch the teaser below. Just make sure to lower the volume (especially if you're wearing headphones), lest you blow out your own eardrums.

Video of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Dropping the trailer on Valentine's Day was a stroke of marketing genius, given that the title includes the word "Love." Mix in death and robots and you've got yourself quite the memorable evening.

Animated in a wide variety of styles and comprising different genres, the 185 minutes of shorts will explore themes like "racism, government, war, free will, and human nature," according to Netflix.

To achieve such diversity, Miller and Fincher worked with some of the best animators from all over the world: France, Korea, Hungary, Canada, America, and more.

Check out the new poster, too:

Credit: Netflix

A lot of aesthetics were influenced by "the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970's that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling," per Netflix.

Love Death and Robots premieres on the streaming service on March 15.