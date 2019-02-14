Latest Stories

Super Mario Bros auction copy 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Pristine Super Mario Bros. fetches $100K; Far Cry New Dawn launch trailer; new Rage 2 gameplay
Aquaman armor hero
Tag: Movies
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
Good-Place-Eleanor-Chidi-Pandemonium
Tag: Fangrrls
How genre uniquely captures what it feels like to be in a healthy romantic relationship
Second Coming Jesus Christ DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Comics: DC axes Jesus Christ comic book, Conan joins Marvel's Savage Avengers, more
Love, Death & Robots

Love Death and Robots: First trailer for David Fincher and Tim Miller Netflix anthology is absolutely nuts

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 14, 2019

Early last month, Netflix announced that the minds behind Se7en and the first Deadpool (aka David Fincher and Tim Miller) had teamed up for an animated anthology titled Love Death and Robots.

The descriptions of the 18 shorts were entirely crazy by themselves — "Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders, and Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell," per an earlier press release — but now we have the first trailer and it's a whole new ballgame.

Watch the teaser below. Just make sure to lower the volume (especially if you're wearing headphones), lest you blow out your own eardrums. 

Dropping the trailer on Valentine's Day was a stroke of marketing genius, given that the title includes the word "Love." Mix in death and robots and you've got yourself quite the memorable evening.

Animated in a wide variety of styles and comprising different genres, the 185 minutes of shorts will explore themes like "racism, government, war, free will, and human nature," according to Netflix.

To achieve such diversity, Miller and Fincher worked with some of the best animators from all over the world: France, Korea, Hungary, Canada, America, and more.

Check out the new poster, too:

Love Death and Robots poster

Credit: Netflix

A lot of aesthetics were influenced by "the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970's that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling," per Netflix.

Love Death and Robots premieres on the streaming service on March 15.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Love, Death & Robots
Tag: netflix
Tag: Tim Miller
Tag: David Fincher
Tag: animation
Tag: anthology

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Development
Tag: Fandango
Venom
Development: Fandango selling IMAX films; Brad Bird sets next film; Supernatural bringing back familiar face; more
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: next gen
Tag: netflix
Next Gen Netflix
Next Gen: A Chinese meme, ghosting producer, and lucky break led to Netflix's biggest animated film
Jordan Zakarin
Sep 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: netflix
Tag: Super Drags
super-drags-header
The Netflix teaser for Super Drags combines everything we love
Courtney Enlow
Jun 1, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Trolls
Tag: Amphibia
Trolls The Beat Goes On, Season 2, Netflix
Animation news: Netflix drops Trolls Season 2 trailer, Disney Channel announces Amphibia, The Owl House
Heather Mason
Feb 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0