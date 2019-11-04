WIRE Buzz: Masters of the Universe: Revelation update; A Christmas Carol trailer; more

By the power of Grayskull indeed: He-Man is still headed to Netflix under the watchful eye of showrunner Kevin Smith and the consummate nerd has given fans an update on the animated adventure’s progress.

Posting on Facebook, Smith gave an update on the streaming hit She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s sibling show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show, which documents “the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle,” Stopping by the studios of Powerhouse Creative, the company animating Revelation, Smith saw animatics for the show’s first episode and reported back that the “directors are crushing it” as well as “making my dopey script better with very vivid visuals.”

Take a look:

Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Marc Bernardin join Smith on writing duties as the episodes follow Teela’s quest to find the Sword of Power. No word on when the show will drop on Netflix, but if the scripts are coming along and already getting animatics, things are certainly moving forward well since Revelation’s PowerCon announcement.

Next, the Christmas collaboration between director Nick Murphy and writer Steven Knight is giving fans their first cup of holiday cheer in the form of a teaser trailer. A Christmas Carol miniseries is coming, starring Tom Hardy, Guy Pearce, and Andy Serkis, to FX and the BBC — and now fans have gotten their first look at the Dickens adaptation.

Check it out:

Video of A Christmas Carol: First Look Teaser - BBC

“Come and look upon the evil that you did,” Serkis’ Ghost of Christmas Past tells Pearce’s Ebenezer Scrooge. And that’s not even as dark and creepy as the clip gets, with carriage-draggings, fires, and spooky eyeballs all setting the grim tone for this cautionary tale.

Look out for the various ghosts of Christmas sometime this Dec.

Finally, Y: The Last Man will soon be joined by a new sci-fi all about one gender’s apocalyptic eradication. Only, a film about a disease only affecting women, premiered earlier this year at Tribeca and is now going to make its way to theaters.

Deadline reports that writer/director Takashi Doscher’s film will premiere in early 2020 thanks to a deal with Vertical Entertainment. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Freida Pinto as a married couple racing to save the life of Eva (Pinto) after the epidemic makes women a rarity to desperate government officials and bounty hunters alike. Eva takes matters into her own hands soon enough, battling against a sci-fi world now even more dominated by men.

“Loosely inspired by a shared experience between me and my wife, I hope it captivates and provokes audiences around the world,” Doscher said of the film. Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, and Joshua Mikel fill out the cast of Only, a movie that fans can now catch in the first quarter of 2020.