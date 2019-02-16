Mortal Kombat 11 Jade reveal, Neill Blomkamp's Anthem short and this week's Gamegrrl news

As we head into a three-day weekend (at least for some of us), you might be wondering what to do with it. You know you’re going to want to sit down and play some games. You might want to just work on Monday anyway, because you’re going to need to take some personal days in the next two months to play all the goodies that are coming your way. Between Anthem, Mortal Kombat 11 and a whole lot of Nintendo games, your job is just talking up valuable couch time. Check out the Gamegrrl news for the week ending February 16, including the Jade reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 and a Neill Blomkamp-directed trailer for Anthem.

First up this week we have the reveal trailer for the character Jade for Mortal Kombat 11. You remember her. She debuted as a palette-swap version of Kitana who popped up in Mortal Kombat II and later became a playable character. She’s the childhood friend of Kitana and served Shao Kahn. Now she’s back in Mortal Kombat 11, and as the video shows, she’s pretty brutal. Her fatality is a bit more… squelchy than ones we’ve seen so far. Her staff is really versatile, and she’s rather undead. We know from the description on the video that she’s Revenant resurrected by an evil sorcerer. We also know that she kicks all sorts of ass. This video is definitely not for children. Mortal Kombat 11 will be available April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Neill Blomkamp has directed a trailer for the upcoming game Anthem. The trailer is entitled “Conviction,” and in it, we get a look at what’s coming from Oats Studios and BioWare. ”In the short, people will see the player city of Fort Tarsis in the game come to life, and the freelancers that live within it. These freelancers who use Javelin exosuits, have been re-created by Neill’s team to show them in live action as they fight off the main villain and head of the evil Dominion faction, the Monitor.” Anthem is one of our most anticipated games of this year, and this video is definitely whetting our appetites! Anthem will be released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on February 22.

A brand new DLC pack is available for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, entitled “The Price of Survival.” It includes a new challenge tomb called “The Sixth Seal,” a new outfit called “Hunter’s Array” that make your footsteps quieter, and a new weapon called “Silent Sting,” You can check out the trailer above. You’ll be cracking the private codes of Trinity’s leader, defeating elite soldiers and you’ll “explore a tomb wreathed in a poisonous past.” “The Price of Survival” is available right now.

Are you guys excited for the launch of World War Z for PS4, Xbox One, and PC? If so, you’re going to want to check out the new release date announcement trailer above. You can also pre-order the game and get the Lobo Weapon Pack. “This special in-game loot drop features golden skins for three weapons — the ARK-103 assault rifle, Keris V10 SMG and 1911 Protector — as well as the ultimate zombie-slaying tool, the Lobo melee weapon, a dual-bladed spade perfect for making mincemeat of the undead.”

That’s a whole lot of zombies. Um, did you hear about the zombie deer disease that they are concerned might spread to humans now? We’re sure it’s all fine, but…

Far Cry New Dawn has a new launch gameplay trailer and a video showing the first 12 minutes of gameplay. The game launches on February 15 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Here is the info for you: “Seventeen years after a global nuclear catastrophe, civilization re-emerges from the chaos to find a world dramatically changed. In a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, the remaining populace has gathered into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

“In this new world order, the vicious Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of all available resources. As the Survivors try to defend their lands against the Highwaymen’s relentless onslaught, it’s up to you to come to their aid and lead the fight.” Check out the first 12 minutes of gameplay here.

Okay, the video above is over 30 minutes long, but in it, we have announcements for a bunch of games. The big ones are Super Mario Maker 2, a re-imagining of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which will both launch this year. We’re also getting Astral Chain, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Then we have Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, details on Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Yoshi’s Crafted Wrold, Daemon X Machina, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and Boxboy! + Boxgirl!. The video is definitely worth a watch.

