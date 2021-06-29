SYFY's National UFO Day marathon: Our 6 favorite moments from Resident Alien Season 1

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) knows a thing or two about UFOs. For one, the protagonist of SYFY’s hit series Resident Alien crash-landed on Earth aboard his own UFO when he was sent to destroy all humanity. UFO repair isn’t exactly Earth’s specialty. So, with National UFO Day crash landing on SYFY via a marathon of Resident Alien episodes (and Alien franchise movies) on Friday, July 2, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit some of our favorite Resident Alien moments thus far.
The show, which tells the story of a shape-shifting alien intent on destroying the Earth and running into a few hiccups along the way, has plenty of UFO and alien references, but that’s not the only thing we love about this strangely heartwarming, bonkers series. Read on to find out our top picks from Resident Alien Season 1.
There's An Alien That Owes Harry Money | Resident Alien | SYFY
The UFO convention
This wouldn’t be a real UFO Day celebration if we didn’t talk about the convention Harry visits with Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), would it? Here, Harry meets Ancient Aliens’ Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and Asta learns that there’s an alien out there who owes Harry money. While the people-watching is prime, it’s Harry’s commentary about the moon landing and the different alien species (the Blue Avians are actually very nice) we truly care about here.
Harry vs. Dead Harry | Resident Alien | SYFY
Dead Harry
While strung out on who knows what mixture of drugs and alcohol, Alien Harry has a conversation with Dead Harry. Or, as Alien Harry so astutely puts it: “That guy who doesn’t have life in him anymore.” Dead Harry is a frequent presence in Season 1; even when he’s not puttering about his old cabin and actively torturing Alien Harry, he’s waiting in the wings (or, rather, in the basement freezer) to cause trouble. Pesky corpse aside, the Dead Harry in Alien Harry’s head has some pretty good points about guilt, humanity, and, y’know, murder.
Max And Sarah Make A Gravity-Defying Discovery | Resident Alien | SYFY
Max & Sahar
We’re kind of cheating with this one, but can you blame us? Every Max Hawthorn (Judah Prehn) and Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) moment is worthy of making this list. When they first meet, the pair immediately bonds over their shared “outsider” status. And what are a couple of newly minted best friends who are too smart for their own good to do? Figure out why the hell there’s an alien roaming around town, of course.
Whether they’re infiltrating said alien’s lair or tricking government agents, Max and Sahar are the ride-or-die duo we need but don’t deserve.
Liv Is The Wind Beneath The Sheriff's Wings | Resident Alien | SYFY
Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv’s epic makeup karaoke
Something tells us these two will be working together like clockwork in Season 2. When Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) did Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) dirty over and over again, he was the only one in town who was surprised when she finally snapped and quit. However, time and a kick in the pants heals all wounds — and so does a bit of apology karaoke. If your boss doesn’t apologize for being a dick by jamming out to the Beaches soundtrack, he’s not worth your time.
Mayor Ben & His Wife Defend Their Kids from Government Agents | Resident Alien | SYFY
The Hawthorns kick butt in slow-mo
After a season of miscommunication and marital strife, Mayor Ben Hawthorn (Levi Fiehler) and his wife Kate (Meredith Garretson) put aside their differences and petty squabbles to protect their son, his friend, and their home in epic fashion. Never has unhinged violence been so romantic.
Harry's Love for Pizza Saves Humankind | Resident Alien | SYFY
Pizza saves the world
This moment fully solidified Harry as one of the most relatable characters currently on television. Who among us wouldn’t put aside our apocalyptic efforts for one last slice of pizza?
And while we all know Harry was really looking for any excuse to put aside his mission and save the world (and people) he’d grown to love and appreciate, the residents of Patience, Colorado — and everyone else — have pizza to thank.
SYFY’s National UFO Day marathon — including episodes of Resident Alien and movies from the Alien franchise — starts at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, and runs until 3 a.m. on July 3. You can check out the full schedule here.