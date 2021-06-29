SYFY's National UFO Day marathon: Our 6 favorite moments from Resident Alien Season 1

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) knows a thing or two about UFOs. For one, the protagonist of SYFY’s hit series Resident Alien crash-landed on Earth aboard his own UFO when he was sent to destroy all humanity. UFO repair isn’t exactly Earth’s specialty. So, with National UFO Day crash landing on SYFY via a marathon of Resident Alien episodes (and Alien franchise movies) on Friday, July 2, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit some of our favorite Resident Alien moments thus far.

The show, which tells the story of a shape-shifting alien intent on destroying the Earth and running into a few hiccups along the way, has plenty of UFO and alien references, but that’s not the only thing we love about this strangely heartwarming, bonkers series. Read on to find out our top picks from Resident Alien Season 1.