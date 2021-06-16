Netflix's 'A Classic Horror Story' might just be a mash up of your favorite horror tropes

A group of travelers lost in the woods? Check. A creepy cabin in the middle of nowhere. Check. A cult of people wearing strange masks and eating a large communal dinner served with tons of awkward staring? Check, check, check.

The official trailer for Netflix Italy's A Classic Horror Story (below) not only shows off glimpses of all these classic horror film tropes, but it also seems to be taking its desire to remix things a little bit further, as it references some of the biggest movies within the genre that feature these particular hallmarks. What's more, the trailer is promising that the upcoming film isn't what genre-savvy audiences have come to expect from other films of this sort, stating quite boldly, "You feel like you've already seen it. Try and take a closer look..."

Video of A Classic Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

See, "It's time to change the rules."

Of course, the Scream-like references to Cabin In The Woods, Wrong Turn, Midsommar and Texas Chainsaw Massacre aside, the movie, which is directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, seems to also be drawing on the work of Italian horror masters Mario Bava (Black Sunday) and Dario Argento (Suspiria), among other horror directors of the '60s and '70s.

And in case that doesn't sound scary enough, it also seems to be invoking the iconic Stephen King creation Pennywise.

Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, Cristina Donadio, and Matilda Lutz all star.

A Classic Horror Story crashes onto Netflix on July 14.