The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre getting a direct sequel, complete with 'Old Man Leatherface'

What's old is new again when it comes to the horror genre. Not only have classics like Scream and Candyman since birthed modern-day sequels of sorts, but it looks like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is next up for similar treatment!

During an appearance on Bloody Disgusting's "The Boo Crew" podcast, producer Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) not only confirmed that the upcoming film — which released a terrifyingly on-brand poster last year — is a sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic, but that it would also feature a villain fans all know and fear, many to this day.

"It is a direct sequel," said Alvarez of the movie, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin and directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano). "And it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface."

And that's not all viewers will have to look forward to when the film eventually premieres. Alvarez says that they'll be dropping any and all recent horror movie-making gimmicks in favor of an old school approach to filmmaking intended to recapture what made the original film such a fan favorite.

"Everything is classic," explained Alvarez, citing a use of "old school gags," something that had been done when making Evil Dead. "Never [use] VFX. Do everything on camera. It's a very old school approach to filmmaking. A lot of things, like the vintage lenses they used to shoot the movie, it's very similar to the original film."

While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming movie — including who'll be stepping into Gunnar Hansen's shoes and playing Leatherface — the original revolved around a group of teens who encountered and were slaughtered by the Sawyers, a psychotic family of murderous cannibals, one of whom is the hulk-like figure known as Leatherface, who as his name suggests, likes to wear the faces of his victims.

Starring in the film are Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, and Jolyon Coy.

No release date for the new (old-ish?) Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been announced yet.