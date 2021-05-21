Oh deer! Teaser trailer for Netflix's 'A Classic Horror Story' is already the stuff of nightmares

From Spiral: The Book of Saw and the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to Scream, Candyman and the latest instalment in the Wrong Turn movie verse, the trend of classic horror film revivals continues. According to Variety, the newest addition to the list, A Classic Horror Story, hails from Italy and will arrive on Netflix on July 14.

And much like in the vein of other classics in the genre, A Classic Horror Story follows the tale of five carpoolers in a motorhome travelling together. When night falls, they attempt to avoid a dead animal on the road, causing them to crash into a tree. But when they wake up, they find themselves stuck in the middle of nowhere, with the road they'd been travelling on having disappeared, leaving only a dense forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which just happens to belong to a cult with a fondness for children's music. (In this case, Sergio Endrigo's "La Casa.")

Now, the movie isn't really reviving an older movie or franchise per se, but as the trailer below reveals, it is drawing on previous Italian masters of horror, Mario Bava (Black Sunday) and Dario Argento (Suspiria), in terms of its references as it harkens back to the Italian horror films of the 60s and 70s, which you can see in the teaser below.

Video of A Classic Horror Story | Official Teaser | Netflix

The film is directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli. While this is the latter's first feature film, this is De Feo's second, after his debut, The Nest, which screened at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival. De Feo and Strippoli also co-wrote the movie, along with Lucio Besana, Milo Tissone, and David Bellini.

The movie stars Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick (Doctor Who), Alida Baldari Calabria Cristina Donadio, and Matilda Lutz (Rings).

A Classic Horror Story premieres on Netflix on July 14.