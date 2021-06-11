Netflix closes out Geeked Week with Resident Evil cast reveal, first looks at Splinter Cell, Cuphead & more

As the old saying goes, "All good things must come to an end." After five incredibly packed days of teasers, interviews, live performances, and more, Netflix's Geeked Week closed out Friday with a livestream dedicated to the world of gaming. Of course, the biggest news to come out of Day 5 was the very first teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 2, as well as the announcement of a fan festival inspired by the hit fantasy series.

Following a number of creepy ads from the event's "sponsor," the Umbrella Corporation, Netflix unveiled the principal cast for its upcoming live-action Resident Evil series (this project is separate from Infinite Darkness and Welcome to Raccoon City).

Lance Reddick (John Wick, Godzilla vs. Kong) leads the ensemble as a famous Resident Evil baddie: Albert Wesker. Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Paola Nunez (Bad Boys for Life), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting), and Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) co-star in roles that have yet to be disclosed.

"I'm so excited to finally announce this," Reddick posted on Twitter. "Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of the new live-action Resident Evil series..."

Executive-produced and showrun by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), the show is now in production.

Elsewhere, Netflix filled up our glasses and mugs with some an exclusive sneak peek at The Cuphead Show!, a take on Studio MDHR's acclaimed title that pays homage to the rubber hose cartoons of the 1930s. The incredibly talented Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway) was revealed as the voice of King Dice, the nefarious, soul-stealing administrator of Satan's casino.

Sitting down for a Geeked interview, executive producer Dave Wasson talked about how the show drew influence from early age cartoons produced by Fleischer and Disney. "That stuff is inspiring in a whole different way because that's when they were actually inventing animation," he said. "They were trying a lot of weird stuff and just trying to figure out what would work. A lot of those cartoons just feel like fever dreams, they're not really even narratives. They're just weird, surreal happenings."

"We're really just the tip of the iceberg of this incredible crew we're working with," added co-executive producer Cosmo Segurson. "Everyone on this project is working so hard and bringing such amazing work to the table."

The Cuphead Show! arrives on Netflix sometime later this year.

Watch the Day 5 programming below:

Video of The Witcher, The Cuphead Show! &amp; More | GEEKED WEEK - Day 5 | Netflix

The other video game-inspired projects coming down the pipeline are a Castlevania spinoff set during the French Revolution; Arcane, a League of Legends animated series, arriving in this fall; a SMITE crossover with Stranger Things; and three shows done in collaboration with Ubisoft: Splinter Cell (written by John Wick creator, Derek Kolstad), Far Cry, and Captain Laserhawk.

"If you like anime, Saturday morning cartoons, violent video games marketed at kids, pro wrestling, steel cage matches, cyberpunk dystopias, Paul Verhoeven, John Carpenter, then this show is for you!" said jazzed-up Laserhawk creator, Adi Shankar, while showing off some footage.

You can peep all of the previews in the tweets below...

