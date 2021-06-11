The Witcher: Ciri seeks destiny in fresh Season 2 tease; Netflix tosses coin to first-ever 'WitcherCon' fest

Ciri may have felt like a passive pawn as the life she knew crumbled around her in Season 1 of The Witcher. But Netflix is dropping a big hint that she won’t just take her fate sitting down. As part of its Geeked Week virtual fan event, the streamer has teased an all-new Season 2 look at our beloved Princess of Cintra, and now she looks ready to take on the world — this time, on her terms.

The new clip flashes together a string of quick images from the upcoming season, cut across Ciri’s sterner, more world-wary visage. As far as story details go, Netflix is staying appropriately cryptic ahead of the second-season premiere, but tagged the clip’s Instagram post with just enough info to let fans know she’s ready to take charge of her fate: “Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2,” it teased.

On top of that, Netflix’s press materials christen Ciri as “lost in the woods no more,” which of course only adds to her new take-the-reins role:

Fans of creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, as well as the CD Projekt RED games they inspired, know that Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) share a common destiny; one that dates to a link older than she is. Ciri knows it, too, thanks to her queen mother Calanthe (played with delicious depth in Season 1 by Jodhi May), who shortly before dying told her daughter to track down Geralt of Rivia — leaving no doubt, in the process, about the significance of the task: “He,” says Calanthe, “is your destiny.”

Also destined for a date with the Witcher faithful is WitcherCon, an all-new virtual fan convention set to kick off next month. Netflix and CD Projekt introduced the first-of-its-kind event via a fun Twitter conversation, teasing a Witcher-palooza that’ll serve up tons of ways to celebrate the series, the games, the original novels, and spinoffs like Nightmare of the Wolf and the upcoming Netflix event series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Credit: Netflix / CD Projekt RED

The global virtual con will bring together fans from every corner of the Witcher-verse, all for a two-part online streaming fest that dives deep into the lore, the making of the show and the games, and exclusive looks at what’s to come. As their Twitter talk suggests, Netflix and CD Projekt RED are staging WitcherCon together, with a robust lineup of inside-track goodies for fans who join in.

Via Netflix, WitcherCon will include:

- A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

- Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

- Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD Projekt RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, and Netflix’s live action series The Witcher — plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

- Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

Streaming at both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air at 1 p.m. ET on July 9, with fans able to catch two separate streams — each featuring exclusive content. The second stream will air at 9 p.m. ET on July 10th, also on Twitch and YouTube.

The whole idea is to deliver a Valley of Plenty's worth of fun stuff for all things Continental, while fans toss a commemorative coin to their own favorite pieces of the wider Witcher lore-verse…but only metaphorically, of course, because taking part in WitcherCon won’t cost even an earthly dime. Get set to tune in for WitcherCon beginning July 9, while we wait for word from Netflix on when Season 2 of The Witcher will make its debut later this year.