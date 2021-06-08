The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Cowboy Bebop & more lead Day 2 of Netflix's Geeked Week

Netflix kept the Geeked Week train a-rollin' Tuesday with another cavalcade of teasers for its upcoming genre releases, including intel on more than a few fan favorites.

Day 2 kicked off with an interview with The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman, who revealed all 10 episode titles for the third season (currently filming). Readers of the Dark Horse comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will immediately notice that the Season 3 finale title hints at the introduction of the Hotel Oblivion, an inter-dimensional prison that holds the team's captured enemies.

Here are the titles:

“Meet the Family”

“The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”

“Pocket Full of Lightning”

“Kugelblitz”

“Kindest Cut”

“Marigold”

“Auf Wiedersehen”

“Wedding at the End of the World”

“Six Bells”

“Oblivion”

"We’re doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before," Blackman teased. "And I think our emotional stores between this dysfunctional family, we’re just building it up even more. There are some very big surprises with the family this year, there are some amazing changes that people will love to dig into, and there’s a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not gonna expect." He also promised "tons of Easter eggs."

Not long after Blackman's appearance, the cast of Locke & Key showed up to announce an October premiere for Season 2 and debut a collection of never-before-seen production stills.

Another series premiere set for the fall is Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) jammed out to the show's jazzy theme song in a pre-filmed segment, which ended with confirmation that original composer Yoko Kanno is contributing music for the series.

Watch the Day 2 programming below:

Video of The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop, &amp; More | GEEKED WEEK - Day 2 | Netflix

The two-hour livestream also featured The Sandman (now in production) and Another Life Season 2 (also premiering in the fall). Even Fear Street author R.L. Stine showed up for a "Horrorscope" segment. Speaking of, keep an eye out for a brand-new trailer for this summer's Fear Street trilogy to drop online tomorrow.

And while Jupiter's Legacy was canceled, Mark Millar still has plenty of projects coming down the Netflix pipeline, including a six-episode espionage series that marks his first foray into the world of spycraft since Kingsman: The Secret Service.

"I can't give the title and I can't tell you who's working on it, but I'm so happy and so excited about it," Millar told the Geeked crew. "This guy's been my favorite writer for 15 years and I really wanted him for this project ... The two of us got on like a house on fire, which was great because I've always loved this guy. We spoke on the phone for like three hours, it was insane. We totally clicked and the project just turned out so special. The screenplay is so good, it's so hard for me not to send it to all my friends. As a Netflix executive, I'm under a certain amount of secrecy ... But when this show comes out, it's gonna be spectacular."