Netflix shows us more than meets the eye with new Transformers: War For Cybertron trailer

In 2020, it looks like the Autobots are still waging their battle to destroy the evil forces of the Decepticons.

On Saturday, Netflix released the first trailer for its anime series Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Siege. It follows the continuing conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons on their home planet of Cybertron. Both factions are looking for the sources of all Transformers’ power, the Allspark. Check out the first look down below.

Video of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege | New York Toy Fair | Netflix

War for Cybertron leans heavily on Generation 1 for its character designs and gives it a style any fan of the original cartoon only wish they had back in the 1980s. With Siege taking place on Cybertron and chapter two, entitled Earthrise, taking place on Earth, it seems we are going to be getting a revamped origin story of the Transformers’ first interaction with the human race. As of this writing, they have not released the third chapter’s title.

According to EW, the voice cast includes Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime and Jason Marnocha as Megatron. Other voice cast includes Linsay Rousseau, Joe Zieja (who plays Bumblebee, confirming a Sirius XM radio will not be performing the character), Edward Bosco, and Sophia Isabella. We can only hope they get Weird Al on the soundtrack as they did in the 1987 movie.

The show is a collaborative effort between Hasbro’s production studio Allspark, Polygon Pictures, and Rooster Teeth. Rooster Teeth is known for bringing fans the popular animated series RWBY.

While no specific date announced yet, the show will roll-out sometime in 2020.