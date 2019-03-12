Objects in Space 3/12/19: I think I have a life here

Oh, you thought it was going to be about anything other than Captain Marvel in our link round-up this week? Think again, my friends, because we're still riding the glorious train that is Carol Danvers hype and we are not stopping for anything — not until all the links run out.

That includes our latest episode of SYFY FANGRRLS' Strong Female Characters podcast, in case you wanted all our reactions in one spot.

- The joy of Brie Larson, the big-screen heroine we need right now. (Pajiba)

- Is Captain Marvel an Avenger? The movie’s most empowering twist gives a solid answer. (Refinery29)

- Captain Marvel’s a historic movie, but should the history have been a little messier? (Inverse)

- How Captain Marvel continues the exploration of colonialism. (Forbes)

