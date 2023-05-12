Everything You Need to Know Before Seeing Fast X in Theaters

Who’s ready to get fast? Who’s ready to get furious? Who’s ready to get back to the insane fun of The Fast Saga? If your hand is raised sky-high, we’re right there with you. The franchise that began with a somewhat simple story about street racing (The Fast and the Furious) is all about spies and space now. Fast X is the latest entry, and it is coming on May 19th.

The family is back! Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris Bridges), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Mia (Jordana Brewster) will all be present, and so will some other franchise favorites. Some new faces are popping in too. What can fans expect? What could anyone possibly expect from a franchise that has already sent a car into space? Incoming director Louis Leterrier could be capable of anything.

It’s time to check the brake lights and go through everything we know (and everything you need to know) before going to see Fast X. Cars go zoom and things go boom, but read on if you don’t want to feel like you’re starting Downton Abbey in the middle of Season 3.

Who Is Jason Momoa Playing?

Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the antagonist of the movie. Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) who was the villain of Fast Five. The family stole a ton of cash from Reyes. Khal Reyes Jr. is out for revenge.

We can understand Reyes Jr. wanting to settle the monetary score, but when it comes to avenging his villainous fallen father, the fault lies not with the Extended Family Toretto. Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) is the one who plugged Hernan in Fast Five, and he’s (almost certainly) not going to be in this new installment. The hierarchy of power in The Fast Saga has changed.

Ladies and Gentlemen, John Cena

Surprise, Dom and Mia had a stealth brother! Jakob Toretto (John Cena) was introduced in F9, and he was never spoken of before because of... who cares. He's there now. Though he’s an antagonist for much of F9, he ends up helping the team and mending at least one busted fence with Dom.

That’s all you need to know here. He’ll show up in the new movie with a brotherly bill of goods. He’s a Toretto, it’s just accepted. This franchise excels at refusing to kill off their antagonists — they add them to the team instead. The Shaw brothers are a fine example. Jakob will continue the tradition.

Somehow, Han Solo’d Death

You saw Han Lue (Sung Kang) die, and then you saw it retroactively appear like it was done at the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Not so fast, and not so furious! F9 retconned the entire thing and had Han return. It was all an elaborate fake-out, and it was all for reasons, very good reasons. It doesn’t matter. Han being back matters.

He’ll be a-drivin’ and a-snackin’ and possibly revengin’ against Deckard. The F9 post-credits featured Han paying Deckard a visit, so who knows how that went. We expect to find out.

The Swiss Family Shaw

Speaking of Deckard Shaw — when do we not want to speak of Deckard Shaw, easy question, the answer is never, because we always want to speak of Deckard Shaw — it is worth reminding everyone that he too has an ever-growing family. There’s his brother Owen (Luke Evans), who is another antagonist-turned-hero just like Deckard. There’s also the Shaw matriarch Queenie, played by Dame Helen Mirren. She’s one of the best characters in the franchise. If Dom cheats on Letty, he'll do it with Queenie.

Deckard and Owen’s sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) was introduced in the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, so now there are least four Shaws in the soup. Deckard and Queenie are confirmed to return, but there’s no word on Owen or Hattie. We want a full Shaw family reunion more than we want the power of flight, so here’s hoping. Owen’s appearance in The Fate of the Furious was a surprise, so either (or both) could surprise us.

Son of Dom

Did you KNOW? Dom has a son. He was the reason that Dom turned against the family in The Fate of the Furious. While Letty was dead/suffering amnesia/a ghost, Dom got furious and frisky with Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). She’s the mother of Dom’s formerly secret son.

Named Brian after the legendary Brian “Buster” O’Connor (the dearly departed Paul Walker), the Son of Dom is the future of the family. He is being raised by Dom and Letty (with help from Mia and an off-screen Brian O’Connor) and he is the embodiment of the saga. He’s a vulnerable spot for the entire family, and Aquaman Reyes probably knows it.

Is Brie Larson Playing Captain Marvel?

Not in this movie, but get ready for The Marvels on November 10th! Larson will appear here as Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), the spymaster who gradually turned these street racers into soap opera 007’s.

Tess Nobody is a wildcard. She could be a stealth villain, she could be lovers with Cipher (Charlize Theron), or she could actually prove to be what she claims she is. The only thing we know for certain is that with the brilliant Brie Larson in the role, millions of internet basement sh-theads will be triggered for no reason. She woman! She woke! Wah wah wah! Get excited for that circus. Peanuts all around.

West Side Toretto

Dom, Mia, and Jakob’s Abuela will appear in the movie, and she will be played by 80 For Brady star Rita Moreno. It could be a nice opportunity to get some further explanation about how Jakob is related to any of these people.

Moreno is a legend, and she's probably best known for playing Anita in the original film adaptation of West Side Story. She appeared in the 2021 version as a different character, but she was a highlight there too. Other credits include Singin’ in the Rain, and the HBO series Oz.

She’s an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), and now she can stand proud next to Dame Helen Mirren as another craft master who helps to ground the lunacy.

All In the Family

What’s the most important thing? We’re not sure, we wish that Dom talked about it more. It’s not like he says what these movies are all about at any point, it’s not like he says it every other line. Would that he did!

He does. Everyone does. These movies are about F-A-M-I-L-Y. I brought all my sisters with me. Family by blood, family by bond, it doesn’t matter. This crew shares beer and barbecue. Your last name doesn’t have to be Toretto or Shaw, this is the Olive Garden. When you’re here, dot dot dot.

All of this comical (?) dead horse beating aside, this franchise excels at playing it real when it wants to. It has done a wonderful job paying homage to Paul Walker and his character over the years, and we expect that to continue. We don’t care how they explain Brian’s repeated absence, we’re just happy that he’s still a presence in their world.

Finale, Part 1 of 2

Everything might not be tied up with happiness and beer at the end of this installment. Diesel has said that Fast X is Part 1 of a 2-part finale.

What does this mean? We could be looking at a serious cliffhanger. Also, yes, you read that right. This movie (and the one that will follow it) is being billed as the finale for the franchise. It's the beginning of the last ride, or so they would have you believe. There are plenty of opportunities for more spin-offs, and the cast and crew should also consider the fact that we don't want a finale. We want this franchise to continue forever. We want it, so do it.

Be prepared for some big swings, and just possibly a death or two that does not get reversed.

Can we spare a Corona?

We cannot, no.

Fast X will speed into cinemas on May 19.