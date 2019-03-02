Overwatch's Baptiste, Red Dead Online beta updates and this week's Gamegrrl news

The news is exhausting these days. Do you guys get a little twinge of nausea when that alert goes off on your phone? Is it sometimes a little worse for you when you don’t get that alert? What’s happening? Is tomorrow going to be worse? It’s enough to push your stress level beyond the pale. There are only so many bubblebaths and glasses of wine that can chill you out. You know what works way better? Video games! You can get out all of your aggression in first person shooters, or soothe your brain with a nice RPG. So, turn off those notifications and turn on your console or PC. Here's all the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending March 2, 2019.

Video of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Open Beta Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

Ubisoft has released the trailer for the upcoming open beta for The Division 2. You can play solo or as a team in three main missions, PVP multiplayer, with an endgame experience. You’ll be able to check out the beta for free from March 1-4, so make sure to jump on right away. The release date is March 15. Here is all the info on the game.

“Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

“For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.”

Check out the TV spot here.

Video of World War Z - Zombies are Coming Trailer

It’s disturbing to say that fighting hordes of zombies is probably less upsetting than the news these days, but it’s sort of true. You want to see what we mean? Check out the new trailer for World War Z. This trailer is entitled Zombies are Coming, and it’s full of action and flying zombie bodies. Here is the info for you:

"Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time for a one-of-a-kind action experience. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.

"World War Z is expected to launch on April 16, 2019, for PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games store."

Video of The LEGO® Movie 2 Videogame - Official Launch Trailer

Need a feel-good game to chill out after a long week? The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame official launch trailer has been released by WB Games. You’ll check out a new world, rescues your friends and rescue Batman… again. You can also do some building. The game is available now for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Video of NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition | Launch Trailer

For something totally different, we have a lunch trailer for NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition. The game is now available on PS4 and Steam, and comes with a bunch of DLC and bonus content. Here’s what you get:

• 3C3C1D119440927 Expansion DLC*

• Cardboard Pod Skin

• Retro Grey Pod Skin

• Retro Red Pod Skin

• Grimoire Weiss Pod

• Machine Mask Accessory

Players on PS4 / PSN Receive:

• Set of 15 PS4™ Avatars

• PS4™ Dynamic Theme

• amazarashi Head Pod Skin

• Play System Pod Skin

Players on Steam Receive:

• Valve Accesssory

Set of 2 Wallpapers

Video of Red Dead Online Beta Update

You know you love playing Red Dead Redemption 2, and Rockstar Games has released a video for their Red Dead Online Beta Update. The game is getting a bunch of new gameplay, weapons and clothing, and has done a ton of improvements based on community-requested feedback. Do you have some feedback for them? Head over here to post!

Video of [NEW HERO – COMING SOON] Baptiste Origin Story | Overwatch PlayOverwatch on YouTube

Are you a fan of Overwatch? Well, get ready to play a new character! Baptiste is coming soon, and this week we got a new video giving us his origin story. Here is the info we have for Baptiste: “Mobilize alongside the combat medic who made the shrewd decision to make the world a better place, one bandage... or bullet at a time: Baptiste.” The video is pretty cool, so make sure to check it out.

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 – Official Johnny Cage Reveal Trailer

It’s a crazy week for video game news! We’ve also got the launch trailer for Johnny Cage for Mortal Kombat 11. Not that we didn’t know he was going to be in there, but it’s cool to see him in all his egotistical glory. It’s nice to see you again, Mr. Hollywood. For a guy with graying temples, he’s got some serious moves. Being hit with a film award can really hurt. Just watch until the end. Trust us. His fatality is pretty awesome.

Video of Pokémon Direct 2.27.2019

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are on the way! Today we have a new video from Nintendo that gives us all the info on the games. The video intro starts about a minute into the video above and gives us a look at what’s coming. The games put you in the Galar region, where you’re going to see some lovely scenery and check out new Gyms. To start, you pick one of three new Pokémon — Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. They’re adorable, and this is one of those soothing games we were talking about.

Video of Season 8 - Cinematic Trailer

Finally, we have a new cinematic trailer for Season 8 of Fortnite. It looks like a total blast, and players are going to fight pirates, ninjas and more. Here is the info for you from Epic Games:

“Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands. Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot.”

So, which bit of Gamegrrl news are you most excited about this week? Let us know in the comments.