Paramount+
Credit: Paramount+
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Spock climbs a mountain with Beavis and Butt-Head in genre-mixing teaser for Paramount+

Benjamin Bullard
Jan 24, 2021, 11:08 PM EST (Updated)
It’s not every day that Spock and Captain Kirk get to go mountain climbing — let alone with a motley gang of questers that includes Beavis and Butt-Head and Dora the Explorer. But as CBS All Access gets ready to make the switch to the new Paramount+ streaming platform, the service is  giving fans a fun reminder of all the cross-genre stars who’ll be making the big ascent together.

Paramount+ debuted its teaser Sunday at CBS (where else?) during the NFL’s AFC Championship game, framing the service’s upcoming launch as a “journey to the peak of Paramount Mountain” — referring, of course, to the studio's iconic, star-crowned logo that’s long greeted TV watchers and moviegoers. It’s a zany mash-up that ropes in all kinds of characters in the ViacomCBS universe, from late-night host James Corden to Snooki of Jersey Shore fame (hey, every expedition has to have that one tagalong who insists on lagging behind).

Check it out:

Paramount Plus on YouTube

Promising “a mountain of entertainment,” the new platform is set to absorb all the hit shows currently offered at CBS All Access, while also scaling up with a slate of existing Paramount movies along with new, platform-exclusive original series.

For genre fans, it’s a lineup that favors Star Trek fans, with Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks all on board. The Twilight Zone and The Stand also will be waiting at the mountaintop, alongside current CBS All Access hits like The Good Fight and additional programming that even includes live sports and breaking news.

With a crowded roster like that, it turns out it might not be so lonely at the top after all. Gear up for the platform debut of Paramount+ when the new streaming service launches on March 4.

