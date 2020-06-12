WIRE Buzz: Patrick Wilson rises with Moonfall; The Witcher showrunner teases more witchers; more

Add Patrick Wilson to the list of stars Roland Emmerich has lined up for Moonfall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Aquaman actor will join Halle Berry and Josh Gad in the director's latest disaster epic. Also added to the cast is Charlie Plummer, who starred in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World and Hulu's Looking for Alaska.

Moonfall follows a team of astronauts scrambling to stop the moon from crashing into the earth after it's knocked precariously from its orbit. Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut, whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe. Plummer will play his teenage son.

The Lionsgate sci-fi flick starts shooting this fall in Montreal, pandemic permitting.

Credit: Netflix

In an interview with The Wrap, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases some interesting tidbits about what fans can expect with Henry Cavill's magically enhanced monster hunter, Geralt, in the hit show's upcoming second season.

Netflix's sword and sorcery series, which was in the midst of shooting Season 2 in the U.K. before being interrupted by COVID-19, is the streamer's biggest series debut to date, as it was watched by 76 million households.

Hissrich told the trade that as Season 1 brought Geralt together with the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), the new season will focus more on his "brotherhood" of witchers.

"When I talk about The Witcher, I always talk about how these three characters coming together — Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me," she said. "And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives."

She added: "For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old."

Vesemir will be portrayed by Killing Eve alum Kim Bodnia, one of many new castmembers coming onboard for Season 2. No word yet when the new season will premiere on Netflix.

Credit: Mattel/Filmation

When Henry Rollins speaks, people listen — especially if it involves Netflix's forthcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, for which he's voicing one of the villains.

In an interview with Collider discussing his new fantasy crime flick, Dreamland, the legendary punk rocker and actor opened up about his role on Mattel Television's He-Man reboot for the streamer, in which he plays a heavy called Tri-Klops.

Henry Rollins/Getty Images

Here's how Rollins described landing the gig:

"One of the people who’s running the thing, [filmmaker and showrunner] Kevin [Smith], I’ve known for I don’t know how many million years, and he contacted me to audition for a different character, so I did that," Rollins said. "They said, 'Okay, we like it, but try it a different way.' I did, and they went, 'Okay, that’s not what we want. Try this guy, Tri-Klops.' That one, I was able to get in on."

According to the former Black Flag frontman, Tri-Klops is a "true believer in the motherboard."

"He will not be swayed. He’s no one that you can negotiate with. So, I just played the best villain that I could," he added.

Rollins joins a roster of baddies that includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. The hero side includes Supergirl's Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, and GOT's Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms.

"Anytime you get involved with any of those big animation jobs, it’s fun 'cause you’re around blinding talent. Those people get those jobs because they’re really great, and I’m the ham who sneaks in," Rollins said.

No doubt he'll make Tri-Klops hardcore.