Murder houses and an after-dark Spielberg special: All the genre content coming to Quibi

Quibi. Quick bites. Shortform content right to fans' phones. Will it be a hit? Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg sure hopes so. Quibi is about to hit the streaming scene and that means fans need to know every single piece of fantasy, sci-fi, and horror content coming to the service.

Quibi separates its media into three categories: Movies in Chapters, feature films hacked up into 7-10 minute chunks (aka episodes); Unscripted and Documentary Series, which is pretty much self-explanatory; and Daily Essentials, which are 5-6 minute YouTube-esque pieces of news and entertainment TV. As Quibi looks forward to its April 6 launch, it's promising 51 launch titles to lure audiences into monthly $4.99 (with ads) or $7.99 (ad-free) subscriptions.

Its focus — at least at first — is on non-genre content, with much of its promised imaginative fun coming later in Quibi's lifecycle.

In fact, at first, genre fans will only really have two pieces of fiction to dive into. Sure, Most Dangerous Game (in which Liam Hemsworth gets hunted for money) and Murder House Flip (in which Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel turn the sites of grisly killings into lucrative real estate) are genre-adjacent, but much of the launch content is straightforward talk shows or dramas. That leaves the former's bloodsport mix of The Purge and The Hunt, which co-stars Christoph Waltz as the game's mysterious master, as just one of two genre launch titles alongside the latter's horrifying reality show.

Video of Murder House Flip | Official Trailer | Quibi

However, there is much more on its way in the future. Here are a few selections of what's to come on Quibi after its launch (though nothing beyond the premiere is dated so far):

HIGHLIGHTS

Don't Look Deeper: Director Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) is bringing a high school sci-fi story starring Emily Mortimer and Don Cheadle to life. A near-future tale is all about the pubescent alteration of identity that can often manifest as superpowers in genre stories. Here, the girl in question realizes she might not be human after all.

Gloop World: Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland is entering the world of claymation for his Quibi show, which teams him with Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner to tell the oddball tale of roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy.

Crazy Talented: Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) has a superhero story! Kind of. In fact, the premise — a leader inspires psych ward patients to use their abilities to stop alien weapons from going to the bad guys — sounds a bit like a Glass riff. But, hey, that idea worked out well for M. Night Shyamalan, so Liman should be able to find some fun with his extraterrestrial twist.

Spielberg's After Dark: The premise for this legendary filmmaker's secretive spookfest is that it's only watchable after the sun goes down. Sounds like a slumber party dare waiting to happen.

Slugfest: Fans looking for the history behind Marvel and DC's comic-born rivalry should look no further than this docuseries. Even though it's from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, there probably won't be any favoritism, right?

The Last American Vampire: Think Interview with the Vampire meets Silence of the Lambs in this series based on Seth Grahame-Smith's novel. It's a young, fresh FBI agent who's got her work cut out for her when she has to team up with a rich, fancy, five-century-old vampire to save the world.

Below is a release calendar for all the genre content to come for Quibi — from its launch onward — with information updated as we learn more:

RELEASE DATES CONFIRMED:

April 6

Most Dangerous Game

Murder House Flip

Video of MOST DANGEROUS GAME Trailer (2020) Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz Movie

April 13

50 States of Fright

The Stranger

April 20

Dummy

RELEASE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Crazy Talented

CURS_R

Dead Spots

Don't Look Deeper

Emma

Gloop World

Ice Cream Man

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Micro Mayhem

Slugfest

Spielberg's After Dark

The Last American Vampire

Tomie

Toys

Transmissions

Trill League

Wolves and Villagers

Untitled Code 8 spin-off

Untitled Guillermo del Toro project

Fans can sign up for a free 90-day trial of Quibi now.