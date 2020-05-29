Latest Stories

gel
Tag: Science
Snozberries taste like snozberries with lickable digital device simulating wide-ranging flavors
SpaceX Starship Mk1 Prototype
Tag: Science
SpaceX Starship explodes in testing, unrelated to planned human launch this weekend
Ryan Gosling
Tag: Movies
Wolf, there it is: Ryan Gosling transforming into Wolfman for next Universal monster movie
Labyrinth
Tag: Fangrrls
If we must have a Labyrinth sequel, here's what we want from it
Ryan Gosling
More info i
Photo by Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Wolf, there it is: Ryan Gosling transforming into Wolfman for next Universal monster movie

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
May 29, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ryan Gosling
Tag: Wolfman
Tag: Universal
Tag: Universal Monsters
Tag: The Wolf Man

It’s time to bark at the moon and howl with joy, Universal Monster fans. The studio is bringing another one of its classic movie monsters back to life…and things are about to get a little hairy.

Variety is reporting that Universal is moving forward with Wolfman, which is being developed as a starring vehicle for Ryan Gosling. Studio execs have been meeting with potential directors for the monster movie, including Cory Finley (HBO's Bad Education). Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange Is the New Black) wrote the script, which is based on a pitch by Gosling.

More Ryan Gosling

First Man
Phil Lord & Chris Miller go for launch with Ryan Gosling on The Martian writer's follow-up
Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 11.24.15 AM
First Man's Claire Foy explains why it's good she never met Neil Armstrong's wife, Janet

Details on what this new take on the classic character will look like are scarce, but the media outlet is suggesting that, like this year's The Invisible Man, it will be set in the present day and be similar in tone and style to the Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller Nightcrawler… albeit a bit furrier.

The article doesn't mention whether or not Blumhouse will be involved. But considering Blumhouse turned Universal's The Invisible Man into a monster hit and has a first-look deal with the studio  we'd expect Jason Blum's horror studio to be involved somehow. 

SYFY WIRE reached out to a Universal rep for comment.

Universal released The Wolf Man starring Lon Chaney in 1941, then remade the film in 2010 (now calling it The Wolfman) with Joe Johnston at the helm and Benicio del Toro in the starring role.

Universal attempted to resurrect its stable of classic monsters with 2017’s The Mummy, but the Tom Cruise vehicle didn’t turn out to be the franchise-spawning hit the studio hoped it would be. So it went in a completely different direction with The Invisible Man, and with the help of Blumhouse, the Leigh Whannell-directed film became a box office smash, earning $122 million off a $7-million budget. Now, according to Variety, the plan is to take a creator-driven approach with the Universal Monsters over the Dark Universe’s attempt at establishing a sense of continuity among films.

This Wolfman movie is just one of many monster projects we expect to see from Universal. A new Dracula feature is also in the works, while Saw and Aquaman director James Wan is developing another monster movie for the studio.

SYFY WIRE and Universal Pictures are both owned by NBCUniversal.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ryan Gosling
Tag: Wolfman
Tag: Universal
Tag: Universal Monsters
Tag: The Wolf Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker