WIRE Buzz: Scream 5 in the works; Scooby-Doo’s new look; more

Don’t look now, but Ghostface is stalking his way back to movie screams ... ahem, make that screens. In what is shaping up as the first Scream movie since the 2015 passing of horror great Wes Craven, Spyglass Entertainment is reportedly ready to start moving forward with the next installment.

Details on the just-announced movie’s story are super-light, and so far there’s no early word on who’ll write, direct, or star in the upcoming film. Via Bloody Disgusting, which first reported the news (and later confirmed by Deadline), it’s still not clear whether the next Scream — the fifth mainline movie in the iconic franchise — will be a direct sequel, a reboot, or perhaps even a prequel.

Craven and writer Kevin Williamson created the Scream universe, and Craven directed all four of the original movies, which went on to take in a collective $604 million at the box office and spawned an MTV / VH1 series that spanned three seasons. The pickup from Spyglass, which took on the Dimension Films library in a reorganizing move earlier this year, gives the production company a second high-profile horror franchise, after revealing a David S. Goyer-written Hellraiser reboot back in May.

There’s no early word on when we might be heading back to theaters to Scream again, so stay tuned as we hunker down in the closet with our flashlights and await further news.

Zoinks! Scooby-Doo and the gang are heading back to the big screen next spring with the animated Scoob! movie, and we’re finally getting a first peek at how Shaggy, Fred, Daphe, Velma, and (of course) everyone’s favorite talking Great Dane will look when the Mystery Machine rolls onto the big screen.

Fandango tweeted out a quartet of first-look images from the upcoming film, which features the voice acting talents of Will Forte as Shaggy, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, and Frank Welker as the mystery-solving mutt himself.

Other big names are slated to bring in beloved characters from the larger Hanna-Barbera cartoon universe, including Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes. Jason Isaacs will voice the role of Dick Dastardly — the villain who, no doubt, won’t be getting away with it (whatever it is), thanks to those meddling kids. We’ve got some time to top off our supply of Scooby Snacks before Scoob! hits theaters on May 15.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror brought tons of creepy-cool insights into the scary genre’s deep roots with its debut season at AMC, and now the network reportedly has given a green light for an all-new batch of episodes.

Deadline reports that AMC has ordered up six new episodes for Season 2, serving up more interviews, backstories, and deeper looks into the delightfully demented minds of horror’s biggest names. Season 1 featured extended chats with icons like Stephen King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino, and Linda Blair.

There’s no early word on a Season 2 premiere date, but the upcoming series will air at both AMC and on its horror-themed streaming platform, Shudder. Via Broadway World, Roth already has queued up new episodes that’ll zero in on evil kids in horror movies, as well as “witches, body horror, houses of hell, and ‘Eli's Terrifying Twelve’” — presumably a personal countdown of the top horror moments that helped shaped the Hostel and Cabin Fever director’s lifelong fascination with all the things that go bump in the night.