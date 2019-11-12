New Sonic the Hedgehog trailer is all about the major character redesign

When Paramount dropped the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog in late April, fans were not pleased with the titular character's overall design. The intense backlash caused the studio to delay the film's release, so that director Jeff Fowler could oversee an overhaul of the CGI Sonic into something that more resembled his SEGA video game counterpart.

You can see fruits of those labors in the movie's second trailer, which puts all of its emphasis on the major redesign. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) gets a lot more screen time, subtly assuring you that he's now looking the way he should. The latest round of footage also confirms that the fast-paced, blue-quilled hedgehog is from another planet altogether.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Video of Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Ferociously hunted on his own world for his unique speedster abilities, Sonic hides out on our planet, but becomes the target of another safari when he's discovered by Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey back in excellent gonzo form). Wanting to prevent a madman from taking over the Earth, Sonic teams up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden).

Written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, the project co-stars Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally.

Here's the film's new poster as well:

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Originally slated to open this month, Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14, 2020.