May the horror be with you! 12 times Star Wars scared the poodoo out of us

Star Wars is many things to legions of fans, but “scary” isn’t one of them. At least, not at first blush.

Throughout all nine films in the Skywalker Saga — and the other live-action Star Wars stories surrounding it — George Lucas’ most popular creation never shied away from giving audiences a reason to clutch their pearls or gasp in shock. From the jump-scare Leia has during her close encounter with a Mynock in The Empire Strikes Back, to the disturbing way Anakin dispenses with Younglings in Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars is full of beats, characters, and moments capable of scaring us s***less.

In honor of Revenge of the Sith’s 15th anniversary and Empire's 40th anniversary this month, here are 12 memorable scenes that prove everyone can hear you scream — or at least beep in fear, Artoo-style — in that galaxy far, far away.