Latest Stories

Hooded Justice Watchmen
Tag: Fangrrls
Watchmen, Westworld, and how sci-fi uses drugs to expand perception
George Takei at The Japanese American National Museum
Tag: Comics
George Takei's They Called Us Enemy is a book about 'hope' in the face of America's dark history
Blue Sun Hero
Tag: Comics
Sheriff Mal teams up with a robot partner in Boom!'s new Firefly comic 'Blue Sun Rising'
Star Wars Celebration 2019
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Celebration 2020 axed; Bourne's influence on Bond; No Time to Die release shuffle
Star Wars: Squadrons screenshot
More info i
Credit: EA Games
Tag: Games
Tag: News

Star Wars: Squadrons is the epic, EA space battle we've been waiting for in first trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 15, 2020
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Squadrons
Tag: Trailers
Tag: video games

A brief intercepted message teasing out a mysterious flight plan...sounds like a Star Wars plot, right? Well, when Star Wars: Squadrons leaked this March as Project: Maverick, that's basically what fans got themselves into as the latest Star Wars game from EA hinted at a classic conflict between Rebels and Empire, taking place in the dogfighting open space that gave the films their WWII action. Now the first trailer has dropped for Squadrons and gamers are getting a glimpse at what's to be expected of them.

Star Wars fans have been flying X-wings in games since the original 1983 arcade game — then taking spins in the beloved Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader and Battlefront series, to name a few — so Squadron's gameplay should come as no surprise. But it is surprising just how awesome it looks. Now, mere days after being announced, fans got their first look at the next step in Star Wars flight gaming.

More Star Wars

Bride of Frankenstein
WIRE Buzz: Bride of Frankenstein still lives at Universal. Plus, new Star Wars game & horror novel
John Boyega protest Getty
Star Wars actor John Boyega lends voice to London Black Lives Matter protesters: 'This is so vital'

Check it out:

"Five pilots, one squadron - the galaxy's finest." Everything from a TIE Fighter to the Empire's giant battleships enter into the trailer, which opens with a stunning chase through an asteroid belt. The game boasts "first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron" as well as a standalone single-player story (probably focusing on the female Rebel pilot and her Empire adversary).

Star Wars: Squadrons flies into gamers' homes (and their PC, Xbox Ones, and PS4s) on October 2.

Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Squadrons
Tag: Trailers
Tag: video games

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker