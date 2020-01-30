Mars Attacks, Mr. Peanut's demise & more: The geekiest ads from Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, but whether you're betting on the 49ers or the Chiefs win the Big Game and take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, let's admit it: You're also really cheering to get some pretty awesome ads. We here at SYFY WIRE will certainly be tuning in to the annual football event for those sweet, sweet commercials, trailers, and PSAs. Like vampires, we feed off their energy to keep us young and healthy...
OK, maybe that's only partially true, but we really do savor them! And with so many of the spots dropping early these days, we've rounded them all up in one place, so you don't have to scour YouTube for every last 30-second ad that will hit the sporting airwaves this weekend.
We should also mention that this list will be continuously updated until the game is over on Sunday evening, so do be sure to check back over the next few days for more goodies!
Walmart
Following the success of its famous sci-fi vehicles spot from last year, Walmart managed to one-up itself with an ad that features some of the most famous sci-fi travelers in pop culture history. Not only do you have the usual suspects like Buzz Lightyear and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but you also get more unexpected icons like the ACK-ing Martians from Mars Attacks! and the unnamed visitors from Arrival. Even C-3PO and R2-D2 have a cameo at the end. This one's got it all, folks.
Mountain Dew
Who knew that Bryan Cranston could make such a convincing Jack Torrance? He's so convincing, in fact, that one wonders why he wasn't cast in Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep movie. Moreover, who knew he could make those creepy Shining twins even creepier? Walter White truly is one of the most versatile and talented actors of this generation. As Tracee Ellis Ross (playing Wendy Torrance) will tell you, getting attacked by an ax-wielding maniac is thirsty business. The only tonic is Mountain Dew Zero, apparently.
Planters
Ah yes, we've come to the crown jewel (or should we say crown peanut?) of this year's Super Bowl commercials. This is the very ad in which Mr. Peanut (aged 104) sacrificed his life in order to save the lives of his Nutmobile companions: Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. Peanut's passing sparked a pop culture conversation we never could have imagined.
Pringles
You know a property has reached peak pop culture status when it receives a Super Bowl ad, which come with a price tag in the millions. The hit Adult Swim series makes its Big Game debut with a 30-second spot that is massively weird for Pringles, but just another day for Rick and Morty. It's glorious to see these two incongruous worlds come together.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
If you thought the image of SpongeBob and Patrick riding on the back of David Hasselhoff was strange, you ain't seen nothing yet. Mr. SquarePants's third big-screen adventure has both Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves! Hitting theaters this May, Sponge on the Run finds SpongeBob and his dim-witted best friend setting off on an epic quest to find Gary, who has gone missing once again.
Audi
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sings "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen ... need we really say more?
Amazon Alexa
As she waits for her wife to get ready, Ellen DeGeneres wonders what humanity did before Amazon Alexa was invented. What follows is one of the most creative ads thought up for the Big Game. We pop around to the more lower-tech moments in history as a person asks a person (or carrier pigeon) named "Alex" or "Alexi" to play music or tell them the news. It's really quite clever and hey, there's even a dragon during the medieval portion of the ride.
Sonic the Hedgehog
A bunch of athletes talk about who inspired them, only for that inspiration to be revealed as Green Hill Zone native, Sonic the Hedgehog. This ad is meant to promote the SEGA character's big-screen debut, which was directed by Jeff Fowler and opens in theaters Feb. 14. Ben Schwartz voices the blue-quilled character while Jim Carrey takes up the role of the titular hero's arch-nemesis, Dr. Ivo Robotnik.
Heinz Ketchup
One day, when evolution sees fit to grant us with two more eyes, we'll be able to fully appreciate this ketchup commercial, which is actually four commercials in one. Watching them one at a time, however, we spot a haunted house, a spooky diner, a futuristic domicile, and some kind of off-world bazaar. Ketchup truly is a universal language.
SodaStream
A week ago, the company that allows you to carbonate water/create soft drinks in the comfort of your own home brought in Bill Bye the Science Guy to tease that "something big is coming." Now we know that it's a hilarious mini-movie about water being discovered on Mars. It's one of the biggest scientific discoveries of all time ... until one of the astronauts turns the H20 into seltzer and drinks it.