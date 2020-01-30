Mars Attacks, Mr. Peanut's demise & more: The geekiest ads from Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, but whether you're betting on the 49ers or the Chiefs win the Big Game and take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, let's admit it: You're also really cheering to get some pretty awesome ads. We here at SYFY WIRE will certainly be tuning in to the annual football event for those sweet, sweet commercials, trailers, and PSAs. Like vampires, we feed off their energy to keep us young and healthy...

OK, maybe that's only partially true, but we really do savor them! And with so many of the spots dropping early these days, we've rounded them all up in one place, so you don't have to scour YouTube for every last 30-second ad that will hit the sporting airwaves this weekend.

We should also mention that this list will be continuously updated until the game is over on Sunday evening, so do be sure to check back over the next few days for more goodies!