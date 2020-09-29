SYFY unveils 'Spooktacular' October lineup: Tales From the Hood 3, horror flicks, Halloween Horror Nights swag

October is almost upon us, and you know what that means. That's right — you've got to butcher a pumpkin, buy some candy, throw back some hot apple cider, and get comfortable for a month of "Spooktacular" programming on SYFY.

The network is getting into the Halloween spirit with the world premiere of Tales From the Hood 3 on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. EST. The horror anthology from executive producer Spike Lee was written, directed, and produced by the duo Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott. Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield star in a collection of four tales filled with social commentary.

Throughout all of October, you can purchase a slew of Halloween Horror Nights-themed swag through an exclusive partnership with Universal Orlando Resort. You can get your hands on sweatshirts, tees, face coverings, shot glasses, and more merchandise via an online hub on SYFY.com. We here at SYFY WIRE will be launching a brand-new editorial web series that will allow fans to shop their favorite gear from their favorite SYFY content, all year long.

Video of Tales From The Hood 3 | Coming Soon | SYFY

The spine-tingling celebration of the netherworld actually kicks off this Thursday (Oct. 1) with the television world premiere on The Strangers Prey at Night (also debuting at 9 p.m. EST). Once you've dipped your toes in the pool — of blood! — you can buckle up for a different movie marathon every single week until All Hallow's Eve rolls around.

Here's the full schedule:

DARK ARTS SUNDAYS (Every Sunday in October):

Celebrate the dark side of the Wizarding World with the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films airing every Sunday throughout the month.

BUST A GUT HALLOWEEN (Saturday, 10/3 from 12:50 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT):

Take in some frighteningly funny films, including Hook, Zombieland, and the SYFY premieres of Monster House and The Mask.

RIDE OR DIE MARATHON (Tuesday, 10/6 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET/PT):

Hit the road with these high-octane thrillers, including Wrong Turn 2, Dead End, Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings, and Drive Angry.

DON'T FEAR THE SEQUEL MARATHON (Monday, 10/12 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT):

Enjoy some horror favorites and their sequels back-to-back all day long. Films include: 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, The Strangers, The Strangers: Prey at Night, The Purge, and the SYFY premiere of The Purge: Anarchy.

BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY MARATHON (Wednesday, 10/21 from 10:35 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT):

Nothing's creepier than your own mother hitting on you. Grab your hoverboard and get that DeLorean up to 88 MPH, because SYFY is celebrating Back to the Future Day all day long with Back to the Future Parts I-III.

WHAT'S EATING YOU? MARATHON (Thursday, 10/22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. ET/PT):

Just in case a zombie apocalypse is next up on the 2020 bingo card, we’re here to help you start prepping with a day full of some of our favorite zombie flicks, including Zombieland, Dawn of the Dead, 28 Days Later, 20 Weeks Later, Zombie Night, Dead 7, Rise of the Zombies, and Zombie Apocalypse.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET MARATHON (Thursday, 10/29 from 12 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET/PT):

1 … 2 … Freddy’s coming for you … so don’t fall asleep! Instead you can catch the all-day marathon of this classic horror franchise. Movies include: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.

MASK UP MARATHON (Friday, 10/30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. ET/PT):

Even some of the deadliest villains think safety comes first! Mask up for a marathon featuring these masked murderers, including Halloween (2007), Leatherface, Jason X, Jigsaw, The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Mask, Friday the 13th: Jason Goes to Hell, and You Might Be the Killer.

HARRY POTTER HALLOWEEN MARATHON (Saturday, 10/31 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT)

The Hallowe’en Feast is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than the Wizarding World?

(SYFY and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)