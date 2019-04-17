The Boys uncensored trailer promises lots of guts (some glory too) for Amazon series

The first full trailer for the Amazon Prime live-action series The Boys is out in all of its uncensored glory. Based off the Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson (Transmetropolitan) comic of the same name, The Boys imagines a world where superheroes are as popular as celebrities, revered as Gods and don't care about that whole "saving the world" business.

In a universe where superheroes are only out for themselves, someone's got to stand up to them — and who better than a ramshackle team of seven vigilante misfits? Yep, meet the Boys.

The trailer doesn't hold anything back (or in) so mature viewers only, please!

The Boys will premiere July 26 on Amazon Prime and is created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural), Seth Rogen (Sausage Party) and Evan Goldberg (This is The End). Karl Urban (Star Trek) stars alongside Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) and Erin Moriarty (True Detective) in this mature-satirical look at the other side of superhero fame.

Urban plays leader of the Boys, Billy Butcher. Butcher and friends are in search of a world where superheroes aren't abusing everyone and everything in sight. The Boys set out to take down The Seven corrupt superheroes. Sure, they may not have powers but they do have a lot of grit, determination and a willingness to play dirty.

The Boys comic ran for 72-issues from 2006-2008 and relentlessly mocked the superhero genre. Ennis spoke to SYFY WIRE in January about his reaction to the first teaser trailer and his desires for the series. Hopefully, this trailer gives Ennis more to look forward to!

Will The Boys be successful in their quest to expose the truth about The Seven and the formidable group who backs them? We'll just have to watch and find out.