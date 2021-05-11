Dev Patel embarks on a surreal quest in official trailer for A24's dark fantasy 'The Green Knight'

Mount your horse, grab your axe, feed your talking fox companion, and check out the official trailer for The Green Knight. The latest batch of footage (released more than a year after the first teaser trotted online) finds Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's headstrong nephew, who is sent on an epic quest to face off with an emerald-skinned being who likes to test the mettle of men.

Along his surrealist journey, Gawain meets ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers — all of whom help cement his place in medieval legend.

Written and directed by David Lowery (Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story), the movie looks absolutely gorgeous with stunning cinematography courtesy of DP Andrew Droz Palermo (You're Next). The supporting cast includes: Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Joel Edgerton (The Thing), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Barry Keoghan (Eternals), and Ralph Ineson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

Originally set to open last May (following a planned world premiere at SXSW), the film was indefinitely delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “No one knows. That’s the case with everything at the moment. No one knows anything,” Lowery said at the time. “All I can say is that at some point audiences will see it. And they’ll see it in the best way possible, given the circumstances. Hopefully, that’s in theaters. Hopefully, theaters survive. I’m a big-time defender of the theatrical experience, and one of the things I love about A24 is that they are as well."

As was the case with many filmmakers, the global health crisis provided Lowery with more time to polish off the project. "We were really rushing to try to get done by SXSW, and the movie; if we showed it there, would not have been fully finished," he added. "It would have been close, but not quite done. If we had to release the movie tomorrow, it would be pretty close to where it needs to be. But we’re able to take a breather and sit with it."

Rated R, The Green Knight proudly rides into theaters Friday, July 30.