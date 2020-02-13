Latest Stories

The Green Knight
Credit: A24
The Green Knight: Dev Patel is a medieval legend in first mind-bending trailer for A24 film

Josh Weiss
Feb 13, 2020

Writer/director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story) turns back the clock to medieval times in the first trippy trailer for his Arthurian-inspired project, The Green Knight.

Giants, fortune tellers, and Lysa Arryn (Game of Thrones' Kate Dickie) collide as King Arthur's unruly nephew, Sir Gawain (Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel), sets off on an epic quest to battle the eponymous Green Knight. Who is he exactly? According to the film's official synopsis, he's "a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men."

Check him out at 1:11-mark in the trailer below. For some reason, we keep thinking of the terrifying and emotionally-scarring Nome King from 1985's Return to Oz.

While on his quest, Patel will be rubbing shoulders with a talented supporting cast of: Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Joel Edgerton (The Thing), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Barry Keoghan (Chernobyl).

Mission: Impossible's Sean Harris takes up the royal post of King Arthur, while Dolittle's Ralph Ineson bulks up for the titular role.

Described as "a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table," the fantasy movie is less about ghosts, thieves, giants, and schemers (although they all make appearances), and more about the main hero's "deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger."

Here's the teaser poster:

 

Green Knight teaser poster

Credit: A24

 

The famous legend of Sir Gawain has been adapted for film twice, once in 1973 and again in 1984. The latter version featured Sean Connery as the nominal emerald knight.

Lowery's take on The Green Knight journeys into theaters Friday, May 29.

