LEGO figure at absolute zero
Scientists freeze LEGOs near absolute zero & make a stone cold discovery
Dino 1
New study believes dinosaurs were being poisoned before epic asteroid strike
Babu Frik Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
What the Frik?! The Rise of Skywalker’s adorable Babu Frik is the internet’s new obsession
Top 20 in 2020 Hero
Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and more! What we're excited to see in 2020
Rupert Grint and Tom Felton
Credit: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011 / Contributor Getty Images
Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy put aside their differences to deliver Potter-themed Christmas presents

11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Dec 23, 2019

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, has been on a magical reunion kick lately.

Following up his recent rendezvous with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Felton decided to team up with Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) to deliver Christmas presents to people in the hospital. The two actors autographed a bunch of Potter-related products like LEGO sets and posed with patients for pictures.

"A huge thank you to @markoflego & @noblecollectionuk for allowing Rupes & I to play Santa for the day at @greatormondst xx," wrote Felton in his Instagram post.

A separate video post from @markoflego shows the actor signing a LEGO set.

Over the summer, Felton enjoyed a pajama-themed jam session with Emma Watson.

"It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever," he told The Daily Mail in November. "She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."

Felton, who starred in YouTube's short-lived Origin series, will next appear in Netflix's adaptation of A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. Grint currently stars in M. Night Shyamalan's Servant on Apple TV+.

 

