Toy Story 4 early reactions pop out of the toy box, and Keanu Reeves 'steals' the show

Even if there’s a future for Pixar’s groundbreaking Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 4 was already set to provide additional closure for a series that already had quite an ending. Despite how fun the new characters looked and how original the trailers seemed, fans were no doubt wondering how this new playtime would turn out.

Thankfully, as the first reactions have begun to flood social media, it seems like the latest entry in Pixar's flagship franchise is just as strong as its heartwarming and tearjerking predecessors. Early viewers rave that the road-trip-focused entry is funny, exciting, gorgeous, and just as likely to make you sniffle as the rest.

Here's what they had to say:

Praising Bunny and Ducky (voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key), those who have seen Toy Story 4 say that the entry retains some finality — which should assure fans who've been closely watching how the film will wrap things up. And besides, this one has Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom. Nobody should be surprised that “Keanu Reeves steals it all.”

With old favorites returning to close things out while the story grows beyond the scale that the previous trilogy tackled, it looks like Pixar has pulled an unlikely hit out of its (or is it Woody's?) hat.

Fans can see for themselves when Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 20.