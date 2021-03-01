TV THIS WEEK: Debris, Flash & Wynonna Earp premiere; WandaVision ends; plus Raya, Resident Alien & more

This week is absolutely loaded, with major TV premieres, film premieres and one heck of a big season finale — and that's barely scratching the surface. For real.

On the finale front, the first major MCU series on Disney+ comes to what looks to be an explosive end on WandaVision. The show has become one of the first true water cooler hits of the year... and is only the beginning for the next phase of Marvel TV, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering just a couple of weeks later.

As far as debuts, NBC's new Fringe-esque sci-fi series Debris makes its premiere, SYFY's beloved series Wynonna Earp is back for its midseason premiere, and The CW's The Flash returns with a new season to wrap up a whole lot of stories left dangling after last season was cut short due to the pandemic. Peacock is also debuting the third season of the Stephen King-based drama Mr. Mercedes, and Netflix is dropping its new Pacific Rim anime series The Black.

Then we have the movies: Disney+ is doing a joint theatrical/streaming launch for its new fantasy epic Raya and the Last Dragon, which looks to be a stunning adventure; and Hulu has the premiere of its fantastic time loop action thriller Boss Level (seriously, the movie is an absolute blast - don't miss it).

But that's not all! There's also plenty of just generally new stuff out this week, too. SYFY has a new Resident Alien and a new Devil May Care; The CW has a new Black Lightning and Superman & Lois; Apple TV+ has a new For All Mankind and Servant; AMC has a new The Walking Dead; TNT has a new Snowpiercer; and a whole lot more.

Toldja it was a busy week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: Two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Video of DEBRIS | Official Trailer

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "All's Wells That Ends Wells"

SEASON PREMIERE: When an experiment to save Barry's speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan; Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Trailer | The CW

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Sexy Beast"

Harry copes with jealousy when the mayor hires an annoyingly perfect new town doctor.

Video of The New Doctor Has Arrived [SNEAK PEEK] | Resident Alien | SYFY

Mr. Mercedes (Peacock), Thursday - Season 3

SEASON PREMIERE: Based on a Stephen King novel. Retired detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) is in an ongoing psychological rivalry with psychopathic serial killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), Mr. Mercedes. Hartsfield taunts and torments the detective through a series of letters and emails forcing him to take on the dangerous, potentially criminal task of bringing the demented killer to justice.

Video of Mr. Mercedes Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Season Finale"

SEASON FINALE: Fresh off those big reveals about the origins of Wanda's power and who has been pulling the strings in Westview all season, things finally come to a head. Will Vision survive outside the Hex? Can Wanda defeat Agatha? Questions will (hopefully) be answered.

Video of “We’ve All Been There” Clip | Marvel Studios’ WandaVision | Disney+

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Love's All Over"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Love is in the air as Waverly and Nicole celebrate their engagement with an enchanted evening.

Video of It&#039;s Been One Hell Of A Ride [SNEAK PEEK] | Wynonna Earp | SYFY

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+), Friday - Premier Access

FILM PREMIERE: A simultaneous theatrical/streaming release, this film will be available to stream for an additional cost. Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good.

Video of Raya and the Last Dragon | Lead The Way

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four"

Jefferson pays Tobias a visit and warns him to stay away from his family.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 4 Trailer | The CW

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "Many Miles From Snowpiercer"

Mel arrives at the research station, where he makes some startling discoveries while struggling to survive and thinking back to the days before the Freeze.

Video of Snowpiercer: Cast of Season 2 Discuss Sean Bean’s Character | TNT

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "All's Wells That Ends Wells"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Heritage"

While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark make an important decision concerning one of their sons; tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge; Lana Lang Cushing invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | There&#039;s Something About Smallville | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Kick-Ass (MTV2), Wednesday 8:30 p.m.

Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager (Aaron Johnson) reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss.

Video of Kick-Ass (2/11) Movie CLIP - Kick-Ass&#039;s First Day (2010) HD

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Slayin' 16 Teams!"

The bracket narrows to 16 elite bots as the second seed Bloodsport continues it's winning run towards the Giant Nut; Witch Doctor faces the powerful sting of Skorpios in a win-or-go-home battle for supremacy.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Sexy Beast"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix), Thursday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.

Video of Pacific Rim: The Black | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix

Mr. Mercedes (Peacock), Thursday - Season 3

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Limitless (SYFY), Thursday 7 p.m.

An unemployed writer (Bradley Cooper) rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (FX), Thursday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town's sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks.

Video of The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 1

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Shock and Awe"

Just 16 bots remain and eight will die in the BattleBox; the victors will be just two fights away from getting their hands on the most coveted trophy in robotic sports: the Giant Nut.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "You Can't Rule Me"

Following the assassination of a suspect, Clarice and VICAP are investigated by Krendler's rival at the Bureau; when Ardelia is recruited to assist him, it causes friction between the two friends.

Video of Clarice - He&#039;s Playing Us

FRIDAY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Season Finale"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+), Friday - Premier Access

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Boss Level (Hulu), Friday - Film Premiere

FILM PREMIERE: Stuck in a time loop, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again while being hunted by dozens of deadly assassins, a man (Frank Grillo) struggles to find a way out of his strange predicament.

Video of Boss Level - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 3"

Landing on the moon didn't end the space race. It raised the stakes. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

Video of For All Mankind — Season 2 First Look Featurette | Apple TV+

Servant (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 8"

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Video of Servant — Episode 206: Espresso | Behind the Episode with M. Night Shyamalan | Apple TV+

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nickelodeon), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Danse Macabre"

On the eve of the school dance, the Midnight Society wrestles with the possibility that evil still lurks among them and the nightmare is far from over.

Video of FULL EPISODE: Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows | New Season Premiere

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower"

While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc hacked their comms and has recorded them for months.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Bizarre Vanishings"

An exploration of the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses as they seek to shed light on how the impossible can happen.

Video of The UnXplained: Mysterious Gold Hat Controls Alien Communication (Season 2) | History

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Love's All Over"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Becky (Showtime), Saturday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home.

Video of Becky Red Band Trailer

Devil May Care (SYFY), Saturday 12 a.m. - "The Sisters"

Regina's life crisis can only be solved by succubus shenanigans.

Video of Alan Tudyk Plays Devil | Sneak Peek | Devil May Care | SYFY

SUNDAY

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Rapture of Burning"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Video of ‘Late Wife’ Ep. 6 Clip | American Gods | Season 3

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Yokel Hero"

Cletus becomes a singing sensation; Homer becomes a new man; Cletus turns against his fans.

Video of Bart Is The Most Improved Student | Season 32 Ep. 12 | THE SIMPSONS

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (FX), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider.

Video of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD | Official Trailer

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Find Me"

Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared; he relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.

Video of Behind the Scenes w/ Lauren Cohan on &#039;Home Sweet Home&#039; | The Walking Dead

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "PeTerminator"

Stewie designs a "Terminator" Peter robot to destroy Lois for trying to feed him broccoli; when things don't go according to plan, Stewie and Brian must go on a Terminator-esque mission to save Stewie's life.

*Listings via Zap2it, network and streaming service listings.