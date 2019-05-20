WIRE Buzz: John Wick 4 gets a release date; True Lies series set for Disney+; The Invisible Man set for 2020

In this edition of Wire Buzz, fans will be making a fourth visit to the Continental, a True Lies TV show finds a home, and from what we can see, The Invisible Man has a release date.

After a franchise high 57 million dollar opening weekend, being the movie to take the domestic crown from Avengers: Endgame, John Wick Chapter: 3 - Parabellum helped score another victory for the series. Reported by Comingsoon.net, if you subscribed to the John Wick text notifications, you received this at roughly 3:20 PST

Image Credit: Donnie Lederer

That’s right. John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on May 21st, 2021. You have two years from tomorrow to prepare yourselves. Maybe they can take the original Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey title and call it John Wick Goes to Hell.

While fans are still debating about when the next Avatar will be released, another of James Cameron’s films is getting brought into the Disney fold. Slashfilm is reporting that McG will be developing a True Lies TV show for Disney+.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

True Lies starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a secret agent who keeps his adventurous life a secret from his wife and daughter (Jamie Lee Curtis and Eliza Dushku). Even though True Lies may not fit with the mold that other shows appearing on Disney+, it is one of Cameron’s more family-friendly films, so it does make sense. As of this writing, the series doesn’t have an official release date.

Deadline is reporting that Universal’s The Invisible Man will open in theaters on March 13th, 2020. The film stars Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid. Leigh Whannell will write and direct, with production beginning this July in Sydney, Australia.

Image Credit: Universal

The film was originally going to be part of Universal’s Dark Universe and star Johnny Depp. However, it will now be produced by Blumhouse, who was given creative freedom with the character. We have a plethora of jokes about whether or not you’ll be able to see the movie, but we decided to save them for closer to release.