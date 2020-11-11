WIRE Buzz: Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse trailer; American Horror Story S10 poster; Halo

Mickey and pals are back and ready for action in the official trailer for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Premiering on Disney+ this time next week, the brand-new series of animated shorts was first announced back in September of this year.

Emmy winner Paul Rudish serves as executive producer and supervising director for the project, which is comprised of seven-minute adventures that feature the usual cast of Mouse House characters: Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos), Minnie (Tony Anselmo), Donald (Kaitlyn Robrock), Daisy (Daisy Duck), Goofy (Bill Farmer), and Pluto. The gang's wacky adventures are inspired by the lands at Disney's various theme parks and will feature guest appearances from the studio's iconic legacy characters.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney Television Animation is producing the shorts, with Christopher Willis (another Emmy winner) handling the music.

Credit: Disney+

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse debuts on Disney+ next Wednesday, Nov. 18 (aka Mickey's 92nd birthday). Ten installments are slated to be released this year, while 10 more are scheduled to drop sometime next year.

Ok, now open wide and say, "Ahhhhh." The teaser poster for American Horror Story Season 10 hath arrived and we advise anyone with a severe case of dentophobia to look away now. Well, it's not exactly someone having their teeth drilled into, but it's just as discomforting: someone having their tongue tattooed. Oh, and that someone has a mouth full of jagged piranha teeth! Series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the official key art on Instagram without a caption, but cast member Leslie Grossman perfectly summed up our thoughts with a one-word comment: "Ouch."

Posting on Instagram over the summer, Murphy dropped a similar, sharp-toothed teaser image and confirmed that production on the 10th season had received the green-light to kick off in October. Despite the fact that the popular horror anthology had been renewed through Season 13, filming for Season 10 was placed on indefinite hold for several months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to several more seasons of the main show, FX is also working on a spinoff of self-contained episodes entitled American Horror Stories. Longtime American Horror Story cast member Sarah Paulson is locked in to direct at least one episode of the new project, whose production is taking place alongside that of the tenth season. Paulson made her directorial debut with Season 8's "Return to Murder House."

While we're on the topic of resumed TV productions, Showtime's live-action Halo series is now back on set after a lengthy pandemic-related hiatus.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by the show's official Twitter account, which shared a photo of Pablo Schreiber wearing a bulky face mask. Pablo, who is half-brother to X-Men veteran Liev Schreiber, is playing the central role of Master Chief. With that in mind, the face mask in the new picture on social media looks like Master Chief's famous helmet cut in half.

"Heeding the call of duty, the Master Chief and the cast and crew of #Halo are back in action. Stay safe and bring the thunder, Team Halo!" wrote Amblin in a separate tweet. Steven Spielberg's production company is co-producing the series.

Filming kicked off for the show last November in Budapest, Hungary. Kyle Killen and Steven Kane are sharing showrunner duties, while Otto Bathurst (Dark Mirror, Robin Hood) is attached as director for at least two episodes.