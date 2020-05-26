WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story delayed; Dark final season trailer; Wallace & Gromit

Like so many other live-action media projects in the works during the current health crisis, American Horror Story's 10th season has been delayed to 2021, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this morning. Earlier this month, anthology co-creator Ryan Murphy said the new season might be postponed, as its story was so heavily reliant on the weather.

THR also got confirmation from FX president John Landgraf that the AHS spinoff, American Horror Stories, is officially happening at the network. The project will, in Murphy's own words, consist of "one-hour contained episodes."

Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Anjelica Ross, and Finn Witrock are all attached to star in Season 10. Culkin (best known for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone) is the only newcomer of the bunch and according to Murphy, will have "crazy erotic sex" with Bates' character.

At this time, it's unclear whether or not Fargo, A Teacher, or Y: The Last Man (all of them FX productions) will launch this year as originally planned.

Dark's third and final season will officially light up Netflix on Saturday, June 27. The date was announced with the release of a mind-bending teaser trailer, which promises "the last cycle."

"Will the loop finally be broken?" ponders the trailer's YouTube caption. We'll get a firm answer next month.

First released in 2017, the German-produced TV show drew favorable comparisons to another Netflix original: Stranger Things. After all, both deal with motifs of missing children and paranormal stirrings in a small town. That said, Season 1 of Dark was seen as more of a winding, enigmatic maze when compared to the nostalgic events going on in Hawkins. IndieWire went so far as to claim that: "Anyone Expecting Stranger Things is in for a Hypnotic, Jarring TV Puzzle."

The show was co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

For their next onscreen exploits, Wallace and Gromit are wading into the waters of interactivity, but it won't be entirely in stop-motion. Aardman's famous duo "will invite fans directly into their adventures via The Big Fix Up: a first of its kind, story-driven experience that you can take part in at home via your smartphone or tablet!" reads the description.

Blending AR, CG, and "mixed reality techniques," the project marks a collaboration between Aardman Animations and Fictioneers. The story finds the happy-go-lucky Wallace and his silent dog Gromit embarking on a new business venture: Spick & Spanners. Together, they'll set out to "Fix Up Bristol," the U.K. town in which Aardman studio is based.

“Aardman is a multi-faceted creative studio and is just as happy with classic filmmaking as it is with new and emerging technologies, Merlin Crossingham, Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit, said in a statement. "Wallace and Gromit’s heart and soul is in stop-motion, but they have often dabbled in the cutting-edge of tech, and this is one of those occasions. We are delighted to join forces with the amazing folk at Fictioneers to take Wallace and Gromit on a new adventure in such a groundbreaking way.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Aardman to deliver the first augmented Wallace & Gromit story. We, at Fictioneers, are on a mission to innovate storytelling with our groundbreaking methodology. It is a rare privilege to be able to do so with some of the most beloved animated characters in the world and to give fans the first opportunity to join in Wallace & Gromit's story,” added Susan Cummings, co-founder of Fictioneers and managing director of Tiny Rebel Games.

To move the story along, The Big Fix Up is set to utilizie "different types of media" such as "multi-user AR gameplay, new CG animations, in character phone calls, comic strips, Extended Reality (XR) portals and more. All brought together in a mobile app, used as a ‘window’ into their world."

Last May, Aardman promised that more W&G content was coming, but specified that fans should expect to see more shorts before another feature film. The characters' last big screen foray was 2005's Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The Big Fix Up arrives this fall in the United Kingdom and will be compatible with Apple and Android smartphones. You can get more info right here.