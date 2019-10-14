WIRE Buzz: Sarah Connor kicks butt in Dark Fate clip; Samara Weaving rolls Snake Eyes; more

Sarah Connor's back, and she's just as badass as ever! In a brand-new clip from Terminator: Dark Fate, Linda Hamilton's iconic character totally wrecks two killer machines like it was no big deal. To make it even cooler, these models are Rev-9s, a never-before-seen breed of Terminator (played by Gabriel Luna in "human" form) that can divide as well as take on the characteristics of any living person.

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Dark Fate acts as a direct sequel to T2, preferring to ignore all of the murky continuity created since then. It also marks James Cameron's return to the franchise for the first time since 1991. The Avatar filmmaker even helped conceive of the story that led to the screenplay by David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Steven Cree, and Enrique Arce all co-star in the film. Edward Furlong is said to be reprising his role of John Connor, but thus far, he's been absent from any of the marketing materials.

Terminator: Dark Fate revives the human resistance against the machines Friday, Nov. 1.

Paramount and Skydance's Snake Eyes project continued to swell its ranks today with the casting of Samara Weaving, Variety reports. She'll be playing Scarlett, the first female member of the G.I. Joe anti-terrorist team.

Weaving, the niece of The Matrix's Hugo Weaving, is best known for her starring role as Grace Le Domas in one of the summer's biggest genre sleeper hits, Ready or Not. She'll also be appearing in next summer's Bill & Ted Face the Music, as the daughter of Alex Winter's Bill.

Helmed by R.I.P.D.'s Robert Schwentke, the film will explore the origins of the classic G.I. Joe ally known for his ninja attire and weaponry. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is playing the eponymous character, who becomes a deadly ninja in order to seek vengeance for the death of his father. During his training, Snake Eyes befriends Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), another talented ninja that eventually joins Cobra and becomes the hero's arch-nemesis.

Úrsula Corberó (Snatch: The Series), Iko Uwais (The Force Awakens), Haruka Abe (47 Ronin), and Maynard Bagang (Westworld) co-star.

Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (scribe of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake) Snake Eyes is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 16, 2020.

Now that the world knows a fourth season of Stranger Things is on the way, the show's writers can start to tease out the next crop of episodes. In fact, they've started to reveal the cinematic influences on Season 4 via a new segment on Twitter they've dubbed "Video Store Friday." In the first tweet from last Friday they wrote:

"Every Friday, I will list 5 movies the writers talked about during the week. all of these movies relate in some way or another to season four! You ready or what demonerds?"

From there, they listed five initial movies: The Peanut Butter Solution (1985), The Fisher King (1991), Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), You’ve Got Mail (1998), and Ordinary People (1980). As you can see, three out of the five films were not released in the '80s.

Stranger Things has never been shy about its cinematic influences (i.e. The Goonies, Stand By Me, Firestarter, Red Dawn, etc.), but what does this fresh list of big screen touchstones say about Season 4?

Well, Ordinary People isn't genre, but it does explore the emotional repercussions of a shocking death in a family — something Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and the rest of the Hawkins group can relate to after Hopper (David Harbour) possibly died in the Russian lab beneath the Starcourt Mall.

The Peanut Butter Solution is a little more obscure, dealing with a magical potion that brings back hair. If you haven't already guessed, the secret ingredient is peanut butter. Since Eleven has already regrown her locks, we're not entirely sure how this film will influence the new season, but since it involves ghosts and magic, it fits nicely within the series' overall genre.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey is all about an epic adventure and since the teaser for Season 4 hinted that we'll be leaving Hawkins for new lands, it makes sense that the show would look to the supernatural and sci-fi quests of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

You've Got Mail is a rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, but it was also a major Hollywood films to prominently feature the advent of the internet in a time when it was really beginning to boom. With that said, we have a feeling that our characters could get their first taste of the World Wide Web as the story creeps ever close to the '90s.

The Fisher King is the black sheep of the bunch as it follows a depressed radio DJ (Jeff Bridges) who, after inadvertently causing a deadly massacre, befriends a homeless man (Robin Williams) personally affected by the tragedy. We're still scratching our heads over this one, so let us know what you think it might lead to in the comments below!

We don't know when Stranger Things 4 will arrive on Netflix, but its announcement came with the news that the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, had signed an overall deal with the subscription streaming platform.