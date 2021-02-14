Official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts Granny Goodness, Joker & more

Happy Valentine's Day! Ever since Warner Bros. announced last May that it was allowing Zack Snyder to present his intended cut of 2017's Justice League on HBO Max, fans have been eagerly awaiting to feast their eyes on the four-hour behemoth. Over the last eight-and-a-half months, the filmmaker has kept up general excitement for the project with an initial teaser trailer, as well as a slew of images — like Steppenwolf's updated design — and plot information, including a confirmation of what role the Joker (played by Suicide Squad's Jared Leto) is playing within the larger narrative.

Thanks to the official trailer released today, we now have our first look at iconic characters such as Granny Goodness (a high-ranking member of Darkseid's inner circle making her grand entrance into the DCEU) and Leto's more ominous take on Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. This latest round of footage is packed to the teeth with extra goodies that were certainly not a part of the theatrical version, whose reshoots and edits were overseen by Joss Whedon.

Despite the cherries on top, the central heroic lineup remains the same: Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and once he's brought back from the dead: Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill).

Watch the trailer below:

"The DC Universe has branched off and done its own thing, and that's fine," Snyder said in early January, adding that Justice League is pretty much "an old movie" at this point. "As far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well-known that I planned on more movies," he added. "It was five movies or something, but I'm busy, I've got a lot going ... Would I continue? I have no plan to, but like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max in four, one-hour chunks Thursday, March 18. To celebrate the release, WarnerMedia teamed up with Wonderland Restaurants for a Mother Box-inspired meal kit for two. Get more details on how to get your hands on the delectable crate right here.