The Last of Us Coming to Life at Universal Parks For Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House

The mutated fungus of Naughty Dog and PlayStation's The Last of Us will spread its spores to Universal's theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles this fall with a Halloween Horror Nights experience inspired by the hit video game franchise, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week.

Those who dare to brave the Cordyceps post-apocalypse must follow in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie as they navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone and iconic locales from the games while avoiding a wide range of Infected and bloodthirsty human survivors.

“As a massive fan — and frequent attendee — of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘The Last of Us,’ it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

“We are excited to bring The Last of Us to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” added Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Check out a sneak peek of Universal's The Last of Us haunted house

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” concluded John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Last of Us haunted house opens for business at Universal Orlando Resort Friday, Sep. 1, and at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday, Sep. 7. Halloween Horror Nights runs through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Click here for ticketing options!

