Abigail Blu-ray, Digital Release Details: Gag Reel, Bonus Features & Everything to Know

Sink your fangs into some deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a commentary track from co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett!

Radio Silence's wild vampire flick Abigail is officially sinking its fangs into some physical media.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today that the wildly inventive horror movie will hit Blu-Ray and DVD Tuesday, July 9 with a host of bloody bonus features, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a commentary track from co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and a number of behind-the-scenes documentaries. If you don't want to wait to get your hands on a disc, you can pick up the same version of the film via digital platforms starting next Tuesday — June 25.

Written by Guy Busick and Stephen Shields, Abigail tells the story of six criminals — Joey (Melissa Barrera), Frank (Dan Stevens), Sammy (Kathryn Newton), Rickles (Will Catlett), Peter (Kevin Durand), and Dean (Angus Cloud) — looking to get rich by kidnapping the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a dangerous underworld figure. Their plan to collect a handsome ransom backfires spectacularly when the little girl turns out to be an immortal vampire, who has no problem picking them off one-by-one inside a heavily-fortified manor house. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Matthew Goode (Watchmen) round out the cast.

Abigail Physical Release Details and Special Features

Abigail arrives on digital platforms next Tuesday — June 25 — before hitting Blu-Ray and DVD Tuesday, July 9. It is worth noting that the film is currently available to rent and/or own from PVOD services (like Vudu and Apple TV) without any bonus features.

The special features on the forthcoming digital and physical editions are as follows:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Blood Bath – Soak up the slaughter alongside the cast and crew with this dive into the deep end of Abigail’s body pits, where practical FX reign supreme and there’s no such thing as too much blood.

Soak up the slaughter alongside the cast and crew with this dive into the deep end of Abigail’s body pits, where practical FX reign supreme and there’s no such thing as too much blood. Hunters to Hunted – Get up close and personal with Abigail’s abductors as the cast divulges the details behind how they got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals.

– Get up close and personal with Abigail’s abductors as the cast divulges the details behind how they got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals. Becoming a Ballerina Vampire – Abigail actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team take up the task of transforming a seemingly sweet little girl into a vicious vampire.

– Abigail actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team take up the task of transforming a seemingly sweet little girl into a vicious vampire. Directing Duo Matt & Tyler – Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett lead this look at the actors, ideas, and environment they put together to create a set that’s fun while still being fearsome.

– Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett lead this look at the actors, ideas, and environment they put together to create a set that’s fun while still being fearsome. Feature Commentary with Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Editor Michael P. Shawyer

Is Abigail Streaming on Peacock? Not yet. Abigail is not streaming anywhere at the moment. However, when it does eventually land on a subscription service, odds are good it will exclusively do so on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

