Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk Talking in Full Alien Makeup Behind-the-Scenes Is Hilariously Unsettling

Now we know what it's like to be Max Hawthorne.

If you follow Alan Tudyk on Instagram, you may have noticed how the actor's feed has lately been punctuated by weekly reminders for audience members to tune in for new Season 3 episodes of his hit Resident Alien series airing on SYFY.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Resident Alien Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

It's not out of the ordinary for a lead cast member to promote their own show, of course... except for the fact that Mr. Tudyk's been doing it in his full extraterrestrial makeup, which is both hilarious and unsettling at the same time. If anything, the videos give us a little window into what it must be like for the character of Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), who, thanks to a genetic mutation, is able to see Harry Vanderspeigle's true alien form.

Chatting with SYFY WIRE in 2021, Tudyk revealed the arduous process of switching between alien Harry and human Harry: "I'd go to work early, a lot of times earlier than anybody, to go into alien makeup with the rubber head and the gloves. And that immediately signals I'm having a scene with Judah Prehn [Max] because he sees me as the alien, so I'm an alien. Then I'll get done with those scenes, and they'll shoot another scene without me. I'll go get all of that stuff and then wash my hair, wash all the makeup off. And then put on other makeup and other stuff in your hair. And then go back and be the other Harry."

For More on Resident Alien:

Exclusive Set Design Secrets: How They Created the Key Places in SYFY's Resident Alien

Resident Alien’s Hilarious Kiss Between Alan Tudyk and Edi Patterson? It Was Totally Improvised

Linda Hamilton on Her Resident Alien Role: "I'm Not the Funny Girl, I'm the Straight Man"

Check Out Alan Tudyk in His Full Resident Alien Makeup

How to Watch Resident Alien

New episodes of Resident Alien Season 3 air on SYFY Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show was developed for television by showrunner and Family Guy alumnus, Chris Sheridan.