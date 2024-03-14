Resident Alien’s Hilarious Kiss Between Alan Tudyk and Edi Patterson? It Was Totally Improvised

You put two hilarious actors together and things are bound to get weird.

Harry (Alan Tudyk) is falling in love on this season of SYFY’s Resident Alien, and it turns out there’s a funny real-life story behind that memorable kiss in the latest episode.

The show’s current third season introduced a brand new alien into the mix with the Blue Avian named Heather (played by Edi Patterson), who is in a bit of a whirlwind romance with Harry. Though obviously a relationship between two aliens is a bit weird, that weirdness extended fully to their hilarious on-screen kiss in the latest episode “Lovebird,” the fifth installment of Season 3.

The pair share a kiss with way too much tongue, biting, bird, and alien sounds, and just general awkwardness during a dinner party at Asta’s (Sara Tomko) house, which was so uncomfortable that fans took to social media to ask series creator Chris Sheridan if that weirdness was scripted or something the two comedy stars just made up with on their own.

Harry and Heather's Kiss on Resident Alien Was Mostly Improvised

So how’d it come together? Turns out the script only noted “Harry and Heather kiss.” It was Tudyk and Patterson who gave it that certain slobbery flair, with Sheridan noting on X that the duo are “unbelievable together and improv-ed this whole kiss — brilliant! Everyone on set was dying the whole time.”

In the script it pretty much just said âHarry and Heather kissâ. @alantudyk and @EdiPattersonHi are unbelievable together and improv-ed this whole kiss â brilliant! Everyone on set was dying the whole time. https://t.co/mSGdwH6DiO — Chris Sheridan (@Sheridalien) March 14, 2024

Harry’s crush and his relationship with Heather has been one of the funniest twists this season, and that kiss made for one of the weirdest moments in a show filled with plenty of them.

Want to see the full kiss in all its bizarre glory? Check out the full episode on Peacock, or streaming on SYFY.

