Watch: 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' returns as Nickelodeon horror hit checks into 'Ghost Island'

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island Photo: Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island | Trailer / Nickelodeon YouTube

Looking for an all-inclusive tropical getaway (preferably one with bottomless margaritas and malevolent spirits)? Then look no further than the upcoming third season of Nickelodeon's small screen reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Officially subtitled Ghost Island, Season 3 of the beloved horror anthology follows the latest members of the Midnight Society — Kayla (Telci Huynh), Max (Conor Sherry), Leo (Luca Padovan), Summer (Dior Goodjohn), and Ferris (Chance Hurstfield) — as they work to uncover the supernatural mystery behind the haunted Room 13 located at a seemingly idyllic island resort.

Over the years, every guest that has checked into the unlucky unit has never checked out. Julian Curtis (Wish Man) rounds out the principal cast as the hotel's shady manager, Stanley Crane. Premiering at the end of this month, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island was helmed by Project Almanac and Power Rangers director, Dean Israelite.

Check out the trailer below:

Matt Kaplan (founder of ACE Entertainment) and Chris Foss (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) serve as executive producers on Ghost Island alongside Israelite, JT Billings (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows), and the original co-creators of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel. Paul Kim (Daddy's Divas) is a co-executive producer. Production was overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

“We didn’t stop doing everything we could these last two years to keep moving forward with this beloved brand and strong business, and to make sure we were giving kids and families the very best stories and most relatable characters during such a hard period of uncertainty," Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, said in a statement when the show was first renewed earlier this year.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island checks in to Nickelodeon Saturday, July 30 with a two-hour premiere (“The Tale of Room 13/The Tale of the Teen Spirit") at 7 p.m. EST. The remaining two episodes are scheduled to debut over the following two Saturdays — Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 — at the same allotted time.

